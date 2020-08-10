Mosquito season has arrived in Verde Valley

The heat of summer brings mosquito season to its peak. The warm temperatures make them pass through their life cycle faster, so more are laying eggs and more eggs are hatching.

According to Yavapai County Community Health Services, there are more than 40 different species of mosquitos in Arizona. Several local varieties could transmit serious diseases.

The key species of mosquitoes in Arizona are Western encephalitis mosquito, Culex tarsalis and Aedes aegypti (ae). Culex species can carry West Nile Virus while Aedes mosquitoes can carry the Zika virus. Knowing which kinds of mosquitoes are active in our state is critical for our disease prevention strategies. YCCHS Environmental Health Specialists vector (or trap) mosquitos throughout the county and test them in our vectoring lab to determine the species.

Monica Kriner, environmental health unit manager reports, “In the last couple of years, we have seen the Aaedes aegypti in the Sedona and Village of Oak Creek area but not much in the other areas of the Verde Valley and certainly not on the Prescott Valley side of Mingus Mountain. However, in the last few weeks we have seen them pop up in Clarkdale, Cottonwood, Cornville, Jerome, Bagdad and in Prescott Valley.”

Mosquito breeding around the home can be greatly reduced by these simple steps:

-Empty, drain, remove, cover or turn upside down any container that can hold water. This includes buckets, barrels, flowerpots, tin cans, bottles, jars, paint cans, etc.

-Change water in birdbaths frequently (at least once a week).

-Empty and refill pet water bowls daily.

-Store tires inside the garage or shed, cover to prevent water from accumulation or dispose of them properly.

-Keep rain gutters clean so that water does not accumulate in them.

-Prevent or remove accumulation of rain or sprinkler water on all plastic covers or tarps.

-Properly maintain swimming pools and ornamental ponds. Do not let water accumulate on swimming pool covers and be sure to keep pond aerators and pumps running.

-Empty small wading pools weekly. (Store indoors when not in use.)

-Do not dispose of grass clippings, leaves, branches, litter or other items in catch basins, storm drains or ditches.

-Repair leaking pipes and outside faucets. Don’t let runoff water from air conditioners or evaporative coolers collect in shady areas.

-Repair faulty septic systems.

-Empty toys in the yard that can hold water.

As the weather heats up and mosquitoes become more active, you can help us Fight the Bite:

-Use an insect repellent that contains DEET. Most repellents contain the active ingredient DEET and give you about five hours of mosquito protection depending on variables like perspiration, rubbing, temperature or the abundance of mosquitoes.

-Look for DEET products with a concentration of 35% or less; above 35% offers no meaningful additional protection.

-You may apply the repellent to clothing and uncovered skin.

-Avoid contact with your eyes, nose or lips.

-Ask your veterinarian about special repellents that can be applied to dogs.

-If you have a baby or child: Do not use insect repellent on babies younger than 2 months of age.

-Dress your child in clothing that covers arms and legs, or cover crib, stroller, and baby carrier with mosquito netting.

-Do not apply insect repellent onto a child’s hands, eyes, mouth, and cut or irritated skin.

-Adults: Spray insect repellent onto your hands and then apply to a child’s face.

-Wear long sleeves and pants when the sun is rising and setting; that’s when mosquitoes are most active. Mosquitoes are attracted to specific characteristics of clothing such as dark colors and floral prints. Avoid wearing sweet-smelling perfumes and colognes, which could also attract mosquitoes to you.

-Wash off after exercising. If you've just exercised, you could be more attractive to mosquitoes. The insects find lactic acid -- which builds up during exercise -- alluring. So don't stay outside after that daily run -- shower off before enjoying the great outdoors.

-Use air conditioning and put screens on all doors and windows at your home to keep the mosquitoes out.



Where do I need to take action?

Start in your own backyard. With Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in Yavapai County, YCCHS wants to encourage and educate the public on the risk of mosquito-borne diseases.

WHY do I need to take action?

To protect yourself, your family and your neighbors.

With all of us working together, we can prevent the spread of mosquito-borne diseases, like West Nile and Zika virus.