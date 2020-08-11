COVID-19 infection rate, hospital admissions on downward slide

The rate of COVID-19 infections in Arizona continues its downward trajectory. The latest data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows the state’s cumulative positive-test ratio has now dropped to 12.4%.

ADHS Tuesday morning data shows weekly positive-test results have dipped down to 5% in the past week. That compares with high marks of 20% during the weeks of June 21 and June 28.

Further evidence of the lessening impact of COVID-19 in Arizona can be found in the state’s tracking of intensive care unit admissions. Tuesday, ADHS shows ICU capacity in Arizona hospitals has dropped to 79%, the first time the tracking has been below 80% since June 10.

The ADHS Tuesday morning report shows 1,213 new cases and 45 deaths in the past 24 hours. That pushes the state’s cumulative positive test results to 188,737 and 4,199 deaths since testing began in January.

So far in August, ADHS reports 11,684 positive tests and 452 deaths.

Last month, Arizona added 92,930 new positive tests and 1,977 deaths. In June, 63,920 new cases and 803 deaths. In May, Arizona gained 12,475 new cases and 597 deaths, according to ADHS.

In May, Arizona averaged 415 new COVID-19 cases daily. In June, the daily average skyrocketed to 2,130 new cases each day. In July, Arizona averaged 2,997 new coronavirus cases each day. So far in August, the state is averaging 1,168 cases daily.

Arizona has not come close to duplicating the single-day high of 5,416 cases reported June 29. Not since July 9 has the state had 4,000 or more new cases in a 24-hour reporting period. July 15 was the last time the state reported 3,000 cases in a single day. July 21 was the last day 2,000 cases was reported.

Demographic breakdown of Arizona cases

The Tuesday morning ADHS data shows the 65-and-older age group has accounted for 3,012 of the state’s 4,199 deaths. There have been 640 deaths reported among people 55-64 years of age.

ADHS reports women contract the virus in higher numbers than men in Arizona (52%), but more men than women die from COVID-19 (57%).

Location of cases

Maricopa County has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Arizona with 126,791. That is followed by:

-Pima County has 18,381 cases.

-Yuma County, 11,633 cases.



-Pinal County, 8,509 cases.

-Navajo County, 5,391 cases.

-Apache County, 3,197 cases.

-Mohave County, 3,226 cases

-Coconino County, 3,128 cases.

Testing data

ADHS reports 1.276 million Arizonans have been tested for COVID-19 with the state’s positive test ratio currently standing at 12.4%.

People between the ages of 20 and 44 have had the highest number of positive tests (92,295), with 247 deaths. Seniors 65-and-older have tested positive 21,536 times with 3,012 deaths.

Yavapai County

Yavapai County and Verde Valley data will be updated when that information becomes available later this morning.

Hospital Reports

ADHS reports 19,292 Arizonans have been hospitalized for coronavirus. That represents 10% of the people who have tested positive for the virus. The Tuesday ADHS report shows there are currently 1,367 patients in Intensive Care Units in Arizona hospitals, which represents 79% of the state’s ICU capacity.

Tuesday morning, Verde Valley Medical Center reported two COVID-positive patients admitted with three tests pending. The Cottonwood hospital showed a census of 41 patients with six in critical care.

Flagstaff Medical Center reported 14 positive tests with 12 results pending. FMC has admitted 190 patients; 37 of those patients are in critical care.

U.S. and global totals

The most recent estimates of U.S. and global cases of COVID-19 put the U.S. caseload at 5.1 million Tuesday morning, with the U.S. death tally at 163,000, the highest of any nation in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University.

More Americans have now died from COVID-19 than the death tallies from the 1957-58 Asian Flu pandemic (116,000 U.S. deaths) and the 1968 Hong Kong Flu pandemic (100,000 U.S. deaths). It still pales in comparison to the death count from the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic that claimed 675,000 American lives, and as many as 150 million worldwide.

AIDS claims about 13,000 U.S. lives each year.

The virus is present in all 50 states, District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the CDC.

There are an estimated 20.1 million cases worldwide, with 737,000 deaths and 12.4 million recoveries.

