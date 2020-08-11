UPDATE: Interstate 17 northbound reopens near state Route 179

Update: 9:30 a.m. -- Interstate 17 northbound has reopened north of State Route 179 after a crash at milepost 301, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Original Story:

A crash has closed Interstate 17 northbound north of State Route 179, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Expect delays on I-17 northbound because of the crash at milepost 301. Consider alternate routes or delaying travel.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

