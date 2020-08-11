UPDATE: Interstate 17 northbound reopens near state Route 179
Updated as of Tuesday, August 11, 2020 10:22 AM
Update: 9:30 a.m. -- Interstate 17 northbound has reopened north of State Route 179 after a crash at milepost 301, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Original Story:
A crash has closed Interstate 17 northbound north of State Route 179, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Expect delays on I-17 northbound because of the crash at milepost 301. Consider alternate routes or delaying travel.
There is no estimated time for reopening.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Five staff, 21 residents COVID-19-positive at assisted living facility
- PANT investigation leads to three arrests, 259 fentanyl pills in Cottonwood
- Arizona sees new single-day high for COVID-19 deaths
- Spectrum has two staff members test positive for COVID-19
- Cottonwood man arrested on sex offense charges for third time in 2020
- City of Cottonwood to host fireworks July 4
- Jerome joins Cottonwood, Clarkdale, Sedona with face-mask mandate
- COVID-19 exposure forces Cottonwood-Oak Creek to suspend summer food delivery until July 1
- Protestors, vice mayor at rally
- New Music includes first album in eight years for duo
- Downward trend of Arizona COVID-19 cases continues
- Brush fire shuts down southbound I-17 near Sedona exit
- Cottonwood-Oak Creek bus driver dies of COVID-19
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Marshal’s Office, Verde SWAT remove man from home Friday
- Arizona COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb: 12.6%
- Sewage spilled into Oak Creek in south Sedona
- Camp Verde man arrested, charged with aggravated assault
- Obituary: Angelo Matthew Catalano
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: