Tue, Aug. 11
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

UPDATE: Interstate 17 northbound reopens near state Route 179

A crash has closed Interstate 17 northbound north of State Route 179, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

Originally Published: August 11, 2020 10:06 a.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, August 11, 2020 10:22 AM

Update: 9:30 a.m. -- Interstate 17 northbound has reopened north of State Route 179 after a crash at milepost 301, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Original Story:

A crash has closed Interstate 17 northbound north of State Route 179, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Expect delays on I-17 northbound because of the crash at milepost 301. Consider alternate routes or delaying travel.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed,@ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

