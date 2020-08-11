Capturing the messy upheaval of the ’70s just as rock was re-inventing itself, “CREEM: America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine” explores CREEM Magazine’s humble beginnings in post-riot Detroit.

The film, presented via MDF@Home, follows its upward trajectory from underground paper to national powerhouse, then bears witness to its imminent demise following the tragic and untimely deaths of its visionary publisher, Barry Kramer, and its most famous alum and genius clown prince, Lester Bangs, a year later.

Fifty years after publishing its first issue, “America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine” remains a seditious spirit in music and culture.

The film features music and rock luminaries Alice Cooper, Joan Jett, Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Kirk Hammett, Chad Smith, Chris Stein and many others.

