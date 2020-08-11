Jerome Elks Lodge shares the wealth with Camp Verde Bread of Life

On July 28, at the food bank sponsored by Bread of Life in Camp Verde, the Jerome Elks Lodge #1361 located at 100 S. Broadway in Clarkdale presented a $2,000 check to Executive Director Jeremy Embry of Bread of LIfe. The presentation was made as all the volunteers got ready to help those waiting in line for food baskets. In 1994 the founders of the Bread of Life grieved for the many people in their community going without food. As a result, the mission started and continues from that compassion for the hungry. The Bread of Life Mission is a Christian distribution mission dedicated to serving people of Camp Verde and surrounding communities. They are committed to serving both the spiritual and physical needs of anyone in need. There is NEVER a cost to the individuals they serve. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, they provided food assistance for an average of 200 people weekly, over 400 on holidays. With the COVID-19 pandemic, their numbers have skyrocketed. They have served nearly 5,000 neighbors per month since March 2020. Photo by Charyll McKean