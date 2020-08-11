Live music reigns at Bella Vita Ristorante with Sammy Davis and Dan Vega

There’s an old saying in show business that “The show must go on.”

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic forcing bars and live music venues being shut down throughout Northern Arizona, Bella Vita Ristorante in West Sedona is keeping the faith, offering live music entertainment every weekend.

Sedona is known throughout Arizona as the home of numerous talented musicians who know how to entertain and please audiences and fans of every type of musical persuasion.

This weekend, on Friday, August 14 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. consummate performer and entertainer Sammy Davis hits the restaurant’s outside patio stage.

He is exciting, colorful, energetic and extremely talented, putting on a show that gets people up and dancing, singing along to classic songs that span the Classic Rock, Motown and Pop genre music of the generations.

Saturday, Aug 15 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., local entertainer Dan Vega performs on the patio stage.

Vega is a romanticist expressing his passion through his guitar and voice.

Young, talented and poised this musician is a total audience pleaser.

From original compositions to the classics, Vega delivers. His strong local following is proof for visitors to come and enjoy him as part of their Sedona experience.

Bella Vita Ristorante is located two miles west of the Courtyard by Marriott on 89A near mile marker 368 at 6701 West State Route 89A.

Social distancing will be maintained, masks and gloves on servers. Temperatures will be taken on all guests.

For reservations and specific directions to the restaurant visit www.bellavitarestaurant.com or call 928-282-4540.