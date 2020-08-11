MDF@Home offers virtual screening of ‘Out Stealing Horses’

Out Stealing Horses is one of this week’s feature attractions for MDF@Home. A portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.

OUT STEALING HORSES

November 1999: 67-year-old Trond (Stellan Skarsgård), lives in self-imposed isolation and looks forward to welcoming in the new millennium alone.

As winter arrives he meets one of his few neighbors, Lars (Bjørn Floberg), and realizes he knew him back in the summer of 1948 — the year Trond turned 15. The summer Trond grew up.

“Out Stealing Horses” is based on the best-selling novel by Norwegian author Per Petterson, which received several important international awards and was included in The New York Times ’10 Best Books of 2007 (Fiction)’. Petterson’s novels have been translated into more than 50 languages.

“The novel is filmic in its movements, its rhythm and structure, and that was the reason I think it had the potential to make a great film,” said director Hans Petter Moland. “What is untold, insinuated, or alluded to gives the story great mystery, a story where a whole life is unfolded through interwoven fragments. We learn what Trond’s choices have done to him, but even more so, we learn how his father’s choice, made when Trond was 15, has reverberated throughout Trond’s life.”

This special virtual screening of “Out Stealing Horses” includes exclusive post-film discussion between director Hans Petter Moland and Stellan Skarsgård.

This special virtual screening of "Out Stealing Horses" includes exclusive post-film discussion between director Hans Petter Moland and Stellan Skarsgård.

