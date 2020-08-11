Movies to watch on DVD or stream

Here are some new movies you can get on either DVD or through streaming services.

The High Note

Available for streaming



Focus Features

Director: Nisha Ganatra

Writer: Flora Greeson

Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Alexandra Loewy, et al.

Cast: Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Jr., June Diane Raphael, et. al.

Maggie has been a personal assistant for the famous singer Grace Davis for three years. She’s overworked and misunderstood.

In fact, some people in the music industry think that she’s merely an intern who has been working for Grace a few months.

Grace is an aging, beloved icon who hasn’t produced a new record in years. She wants to release new songs to her fans, but men in her life, including her manager, don’t feel that it’s a safe bet.

Women over 40, especially black women, have difficulty reaching hit status. Maggie studied music composition and wants to produce Grace’s new album. Yet, she’s uncertain how to approach her.

The only way these two women can take back control of their careers and lives is if they help one another.

Rated PG-13 for some strong language, and suggestive references.

How to Build a Girl

Available for streaming

IFC Films

Director: Coky Giedroyc

Writer: Caitlin Moran

Producers: Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, Debra Hayward, et. al.

Cast: Beanie Feldstein, Cleo, Dónal Finn, Violet Amer, et. al.

A teenager lives with her middle-class family in England on a council estate.

Her experiences as a teen and young woman inspire her to become a successful music journalist. However, her professional and creative experiences cause internal conflict as she strives to make the right decisions in her work and personal life.

Based loosely on the life of Johanna Morrigan, the main character in the movie also discovers her sexuality while blossoming as a journalist.

Rated R for sexual content, language throughout and some teen drinking.

Max Reload and the Nether Blasters

On DVD

CineForge Media

Directors: Scott Conditt, Jeremy Tremp

Writer: Scott Conditt

Producers: Jesse Lobell, et. al.

Cast: Wil Wheaton, Kevin Smith, Lin Shaye, Eva Hamilton, et. al.

A video game store clerk must go from zero to hero after accidentally unleashing the forces of evil from a cursed Colecovision game ... Max Jenkins’ gaming fantasies collides with reality when a legendary lost installment of the Nether Game series appears on the store counter of his workplace, Fallout Games.

Archive

On DVD

Vertical Entertainment

Director: Gavin Rothery

Writer: Gavin Rothery

Producers: Cora Palfrey, Theo James, Virág Varga, et. al.

Cast: Rhona Mitra, Theo James, Toby Jones, et. al.

2038: George Almore is working on a true human-equivalent AI.

His latest prototype is almost ready. This sensitive phase is also the riskiest. Especially as he has a goal that must be hidden at all costs: being reunited with his dead wife.