New music includes release from 'Doors' guitarist

Here are some of the latest music albums becoming available this month.

Robby Krieger – The Ritual Begins At Sundown

The Players Club Records

Legendary guitarist and songwriter of The Doors and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Robby Krieger will be releasing his first solo album in 10 years.

‘The Ritual Begins At Sundown’ will be released via his new home at The Players Club, a division of the Mascot Label Group.

The Doors weren’t just one of the most iconic bands of their generation, but one of the most influential bands in rock history and Krieger was responsible for writing some of their biggest hits in ‘Light My Fire,’ Love Me Two Times,’ ‘Touch Me’ and ‘Love Her Madly.’

Krieger returns for his ninth solo album and his first since 2010s Grammy nominated ‘Singularity,’ and once again with his long time writing partner and co-producer Arthur Barrow.

Barrow worked with Frank Zappa through the 1970s-80s as well as Giorgio Moroder, Joe Cocker, Diana Ross and Janet Jackson and worked on soundtracks for Top Gun and Scarface.

Tracks include: What Was That?, Slide Home, The Drift, Chunga’s Revenge, Hot Head, Yes, The River Knows, The Hitch, Dr Noir, Bianca’s Dream, Screen Junkie.

Biffy Clyro – A Celebration of Endings

Warner Bros. Records

A Celebration of Endings is the upcoming ninth studio album by Scottish alternative rock band Biffy Clyro.

It was produced by Rich Costey.

The band confirmed it was working on new material in an NME interview in July 2019, having released their soundtrack album Balance, Not Symmetry a few months earlier.

Another NME interview in October 2019 confirmed the release of the album, with the working title Opus 8, for the first half of 2020.

The first single, “Instant History,” was released on Feb. 20, and first played on Annie Mac’s BBC Radio 1 show.

The album was initially planned for release May 15, but was pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Biffy Clyro are a Scottish rock band composed of Simon Neil (guitar, lead vocals), James Johnston (bass, vocals), and Ben Johnston (drums, vocals).

Album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: Worst Type of Best Possible, North Of No South, Tiny Indoor Fireworks, Tiny Indoor Fireworks, The Pink Limit.

Kathleen Edwards – Total Freedom

Dualtone Music

In the late aughts, Kathleen Edwards’ career was on the rise and her four studio albums had received critical acclaim; she garnered Polaris Prize nominations, a SOCAN Songwriting prize win, and several Juno nominations.

But amid this success she stepped back from the music industry and started a coffee shop outside of Ottawa called Quitters, a successful small business she ran for over a decade.

Now, she’s releasing album number five, just as a global pandemic has forced her to shut down the coffee shop and furlough the workers who became like family. ‘Total Freedom,’ self-produced alongside Jim Bryson and Grammy winner Ian Fitchuk, opens a door to her view of life as it is now, with all its wonderful complications.

Kathleen Edwards’s 2003 debut album, Failer, contained the singles “Six O’Clock News” and “Hockey Skates.”

Her next two albums – Back to Me and Asking for Flowers – both made the Billboard 200 list and reached the top 10 of Billboard’s Top Heatseekers chart.

Tracks include: Hard On Everyone, Birds On A Feeder, Fools Ride.

Katy Perry – Smile

Capitol Records

One of the best-selling musical artists of all time, Katy Perry will release her new studio album, Smile.

Features hit singles “Daisies”, “Harleys In Hawaii” and Gold-certified “Never Really Over” as well as the title track, “Smile,” LP pressed on bone white vinyl.

“Never Really Over” was initially released on May 31, 2019, as a standalone single but in June 2020, Perry announced it would be on Smile.

Two other standalone singles were released in 2019, including “Small Talk” (released Aug. 9) and “Harleys in Hawaii” (released Oct. 16), though only the latter features on the album.

Another single called “Never Worn White” (released March 5, 2020) was also used to promote the album but isn’t included in the pre-release tracks revealed on the tracklist.

“Daisies” was released on May 15, 2020 as the album’s official first single.

The album was made available to pre-order on July 10, 2020, alongside the title track.

Album contains explicit lyrics.

Tracks include: Never Really Over, Cry About It Later, Teary Eyes, Daisies, Resilient, Not the End of the World, Champagne Problems, Smile, What Makes a Woman.

King Buzzo – Gift Of Sacrifice

Ipecac Recordings

The Melvins’ King Buzzo has a new solo acoustic record called Gift of Sacrifice that comes out in May of 2020 followed by tours which will take him across the United States, Europe and parts beyond.

What makes this news even more exciting is that King Buzzo has recorded this record with the fabulously talented bass player Trevor Dunn.

Trevor was a founding member of Mr. Bungle and also plays bass in the psycho metal/spaghetti western band Fantômas, as well as recording and touring with the Melvins (as Melvins Lite).

The addition of Trevor’s stand-up bass makes Gift of Sacrifice a step up from King Buzzo’s last acoustic record, This Machine Kills Artists.

It gives this new record a haunted quality which drives the songs to a new level.

Another new element is the addition of modular synth, which adds its own angular sounds to the acoustic guitar and bass. This is an odd combination of sounds not heard before on an all acoustic record.

Tracks include: Mental Vomit; Housing, Luxury, Energy; I’m Glad I Could Help Out; Science in Modern America; Mock She.