Yavapai College offers one-semester or less certificate courses to help students quickly land a job

Yavapai College is offering a series of programs and classes for one semester or less that can help make students more desirable to prospective employers.

Yavapai College understands that traditional length programs aren’t for everyone, and that not every student plans to attend a four-year university.

Some students want to acquire their skills and connect to the job market as quickly as possible. Yavapai College has identified courses and programs that cover 15 areas of study with high job demand in Yavapai County.

Those classes include career and technical education programs such as automotive, electrical, welding, CNC, CDL truck driving, solid works, and construction.

Business certificates are also available in bookkeeping and basic office certificate, as well as early childhood education, health certificates in EMT, nursing, care giver, and phlebotomy.

Yavapai College has several mechanisms available to keep costs affordable, including traditional scholarships, grants and payment plans as well as newly distributed funds for students as part of the federal CARES Act.

Drop-in advising is available through Friday, Aug. 21 for any student who needs help registering for classes. Drop-ins are not scheduled appointments, but are first come, first served.

Call the advising department at 928-776-2106 and ask to be placed on a phone drop-in list. The first available advisor will assist you.

To learn more about the one-semester or less courses and programs, visit Yavapai College online at yc.edu/qp.