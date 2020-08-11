MDF@Home this week presents “You Never Had It: An Evening with Charles Bukowski.”

MDF@Home features several new indie films still in their theatrical release window and now available for you to stream at home from the best seat in your house.

For each title, a portion of all sales will benefit the Mary D. Fisher Theatre and Sedona International Film Festival.

YOU NEVER HAD IT: AN EVENING WITH CHARLES BUKOWSKI

Producer and journalist Silvia Bizio introduces an evening with writer Charles Bukowski by recounting her time with the author and the discovery of an extraordinary time capsule that lead to the documentary’s creation.

“You Never Had It: An Evening with Charles Bukowski” is based on a video interview conducted by Bizio in January of 1981 with Bukowski at his home in San Pedro, California. It was a long night of smoking cigarettes and drinking wine with Bukowski and his soon-to-be wife, Linda Lee Beighle, talking about all kinds of subjects, from writers to sex, love and humanity.

The interview was shot on Umatic tapes that have been digitized and edited along with new shots in Super8 of scenes of Los Angeles today and poems read by Bukowski.

“You Never Had It” is a time capsule which captures an iconic American author in his natural state and habitat. It is must-see footage for any Bukowski enthusiast.

To view this film and other titles, log on to SedonaFilmFestival.org and click on the MDF@Home link under the Events tab on the home page (or directly visit SedonaFilmFestival.com/mdfhome/) for links to order virtual screenings of any of the available films.

