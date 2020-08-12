Cottonwood to reopen Rec Center with safety modifications
COTTONWOOD – The Arizona Department of Health Services has released public health requirements for reopening businesses that have paused operations since June 27, including fitness facilities.
The City of Cottonwood will reopen the Cottonwood Recreation Center Wednesday, Aug. 12, adhering to the requirements outlined in the ADHS phased reopening guidelines.
The fitness floor at the Rec Center will be open to guests Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends with the following modifications:
-Occupancy will be limited to 57 individuals at one time.
-Guest temperatures will be taken upon arrival.
-Guests must keep six feet of physical distance between themselves and other guests.
-Face coverings are required at all times. Guests who cannot perform activities while wearing a face covering should find an alternative.
-Group exercise classes will continue to be streamed online for members wishing to take part in classes.
Areas of the facility that will remain closed to the public at this time include:
-The game room
-The rock wall
-The indoor pool
-The event hall
City staff knows how important these facilities and programs are to Cottonwood. Yavapai County is currently classified in the “moderate” transmission category, which has guided these procedures and restrictions. We will continue to monitor the data and as our transmission category changes we will adjust our services accordingly. With the current restrictions in place children 13 and younger are encouraged to find alternatives to the Rec Center. All unused memberships have been extended to account for the days missed due to closure.
For more information, please call 928-639-3200.
