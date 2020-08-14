Mingus Union extends campus closure until further notice; online learning will continue

COTTONWOOD — Mingus Union High School will not open to on-site learning on Monday. In fact, the district’s governing board decided Thursday to continue with its online learning until further notice.

The Mingus Union School Board voted 4-to-0 Thursday to adhere to Arizona Department of Health Services benchmarks for a safe return to in-person instruction.

“Over the coming weeks, the MUHSD Governing Board and administration will closely monitor county and local data and be guided by the ADHS Data Dashboard and our Yavapai County Health Department and local conditions,” Superintendent Mike Westcott said Friday in a news release.

Westcott explained that the Mingus Union School Board is committed to the requirement to meet minimal metrics in all three benchmarks before it considers a return to in-person learning.

“When such metrics are met, the district may implement a two-week transition period to facilitate the shift from distance learning to in-person,” Westcott stated.

The board also voted 4-to-0 to adopt COVID-19 mitigation plans for the district. Westcott said that the plan was guided by information from the Center for Disease Control, Arizona Department of Health Services benchmarks and the Department of Education's Roadmap to Reopening.

Mingus Union will post the mitigation plan at mingusunion.com.

Beginning Aug. 17, all staff, students, vendors, visitors and volunteers will be required to wear a face covering whether indoors or outdoors while on any district property, in any district facility, at any district event, and in any district vehicle, including district buses or vehicles rented or leased by the district.

Westcott said that face shields are an acceptable alternative to face coverings.

For more information, visit mingusunion.com or call 928-634-8640.

