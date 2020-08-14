OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Aug. 14
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mingus Union extends campus closure until further notice; online learning will continue

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: August 14, 2020 9:08 a.m.

COTTONWOOD — Mingus Union High School will not open to on-site learning on Monday. In fact, the district’s governing board decided Thursday to continue with its online learning until further notice.

The Mingus Union School Board voted 4-to-0 Thursday to adhere to Arizona Department of Health Services benchmarks for a safe return to in-person instruction.

“Over the coming weeks, the MUHSD Governing Board and administration will closely monitor county and local data and be guided by the ADHS Data Dashboard and our Yavapai County Health Department and local conditions,” Superintendent Mike Westcott said Friday in a news release.

Westcott explained that the Mingus Union School Board is committed to the requirement to meet minimal metrics in all three benchmarks before it considers a return to in-person learning.

“When such metrics are met, the district may implement a two-week transition period to facilitate the shift from distance learning to in-person,” Westcott stated.

The board also voted 4-to-0 to adopt COVID-19 mitigation plans for the district. Westcott said that the plan was guided by information from the Center for Disease Control, Arizona Department of Health Services benchmarks and the Department of Education's Roadmap to Reopening.

Mingus Union will post the mitigation plan at mingusunion.com.

Beginning Aug. 17, all staff, students, vendors, visitors and volunteers will be required to wear a face covering whether indoors or outdoors while on any district property, in any district facility, at any district event, and in any district vehicle, including district buses or vehicles rented or leased by the district.

Westcott said that face shields are an acceptable alternative to face coverings.

For more information, visit mingusunion.com or call 928-634-8640.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Mingus Union expected to approve $10.9 million budget
Mingus releases school-return options for 2020-2021
Mingus Union board to review state policies
Mingus Union takes meetings to Zoom
Will state’s benchmarks affect Verde Valley schools?
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News