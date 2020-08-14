Sedona Chamber CEO leaving position

SEDONA – Friday, via a news release, the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau announced one of the biggest changes to its leadership in more than a decade.

Jennifer Wesselhoff, who has been the president and CEO of the Chamber since 2007, has accepted the same position with the Park City, Utah, Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau. Her last day with the Sedona Chamber will be Friday, Oct. 9.

In a letter to Sedona Board Chairman Lonnie Lillie, Wesselhoff cited completion of the Sedona Sustainable Tourism Plan and the chamber’s partnership with the City of Sedona in response to the COVID-19 crisis as her recent accomplishments.

“I am confident we will implement recovery plans while remaining flexible, working with the Board, the Sedona Tourism Economic Recovery Team, government partners and the Arizona Office of Tourism,” Wesselhoff wrote in her letter, the release states. “The Sedona Safe-Clean-Ready campaign demonstrates our responsiveness and excellent working relationships with residents, elected leaders and the businesses community.”

According to the release, Wesselhoff began with the chamber as the communications manager in 2001.

Since she took over as CEO in 2007, she helped guide the Chamber’s accreditation as a Destination Management Organization, led the 18-month development of Arizona’s first Sustainable Tourism Plan, and saw tourism grow to become Sedona's largest industry.

Tourism, the release says, has a $1 billion annual impact and includes 10,000 tourism-related jobs.

Wesselhoff has represented Sedona or the region at the state level in various roles, including serving on Gov. Doug Ducey’s Economic Recovery Task Force.

For Fiscal 2021, the Sedona City Council approved $2.95 million in its budget for the Sedona Chamber of Commerce, even though City Manager Justin Clifton told the Verde Independent in late spring the city projected a revenue shortfall of about $10 million due largely to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We worked to make Sedonans proud, prosperous, sustainable and united,” Wesselhoff said in her letter. “We have grown together, rising to new levels of partnership, sustainable economic development and quality of life. I have no doubt Sedona is destined to achieve greatness in all we aspire to achieve.”

“We are incredibly saddened by Jennifer’s announcement,” Lillie said in the release. “She is an inspiring leader and a powerful advocate for a balanced quality of life for all Sedonans. While she leaves big shoes to fill, we are excited for her in this next step in her professional development. Park City is getting a winner.”

Lillie said the Chamber will conduct a national search to hire a new president/CEO.