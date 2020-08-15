OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 15
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Cecilio Cruz to make court appearance again Monday
Still no trial scheduled in 1997 murder case

Cecilio Cruz, charged with second-degree murder in the 1997 death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Marisol Gonzalez, is set to appear in Yavapai County Superior Court’s Third Division on Monday at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing. VVN file photo

Cecilio Cruz, charged with second-degree murder in the 1997 death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Marisol Gonzalez, is set to appear in Yavapai County Superior Court’s Third Division on Monday at 1:30 p.m. for a preliminary hearing. VVN file photo

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: August 15, 2020 10:38 a.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
1 MONTH
$2.50

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

1 MONTH

1 YEAR
$28

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$0.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
Verde News subscribe logo
Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Trial date still a moving target for accused killer Cecilio Cruz
Cecilio Cruz trial postponed again
Cecilio Cruz murder trial still on hold
Cruz murder trial delayed; attorney quits case
20-year-old murder case needs 90 more days until trial date can be set
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News