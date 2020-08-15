Obituary: Donald E. O’Toole 1935 - 2020
Donald E. O’Toole, beloved husband, father and brother, passed away peacefully in his home in Camp Verde, Arizona on July 21, 2020 at 2:30 am. He was nearly 85.
He was born August 12, 1935 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Don was a Staff Sergeant in the Air Force, Airways & Air Communications Service. He was in the Drum and Bugle Corp at Scott Air Force Base. (Jetnotes). Played the Bugle and Trumpet.
He studied at several Colleges and Universities and received a MS degree in Management.
Donald is survived by his wife, Ellen Lois; his 3 children, Sandra, Timothy, Grace; and his sister Donna. Don had 10 Grandchildren, Leroy, Sandy Lee, Daisy Lee, Ian, Leah, Kara, Alexander, Ireland, Sienna and Hunter, seven great grandchildren; Dominic, Isabella, Anthony, Allysa, Alexis, JC & Violet.
Information provided by survivors.
