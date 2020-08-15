Obituary: Sherri Ann Frank 1968 - 2020

Sherri Ann Frank, 52, of Cottonwood passed away August 5, 2020, at her home in the care of her family and Hospice Compassus.



She was born July 26, 1968, in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of Milton and Florence Frank.



She was a graduate of Gilbert High School. She relocated to the Cottonwood area where she was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Sherri enjoyed painting and pottery.



She was preceded in death by her father Milton Frank, brother Rex Harris and nephew Brandon Boren.



She leaves her mother, Florence Frank of Cottonwood; a brother, Joseph Harris of Cottonwood; a sister, Kathy Boren of Texas; nieces Brooke Boren of Texas, Michele Nichols (husband Chris) of Texas; and a nephew Michael Harris (wife Karyn) of Texas. A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church Tuesday, August 18, at 2:00 PM. Private burial will be held at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona where her Father is interred.



