OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 15
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Sherri Ann Frank 1968 - 2020

Sherri Ann Frank 1968 - 2020

Sherri Ann Frank 1968 - 2020

Originally Published: August 15, 2020 10:29 a.m.

Sherri Ann Frank, 52, of Cottonwood passed away August 5, 2020, at her home in the care of her family and Hospice Compassus.

She was born July 26, 1968, in Dallas, Texas, the daughter of Milton and Florence Frank.

She was a graduate of Gilbert High School. She relocated to the Cottonwood area where she was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Sherri enjoyed painting and pottery.

She was preceded in death by her father Milton Frank, brother Rex Harris and nephew Brandon Boren.

She leaves her mother, Florence Frank of Cottonwood; a brother, Joseph Harris of Cottonwood; a sister, Kathy Boren of Texas; nieces Brooke Boren of Texas, Michele Nichols (husband Chris) of Texas; and a nephew Michael Harris (wife Karyn) of Texas. A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church Tuesday, August 18, at 2:00 PM. Private burial will be held at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona where her Father is interred.

An online guestbook is available at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Milton H. Frank, 1925-2007
Obituary: Rex Harris 1948 - 2012
Paul Balabkins 1931 - 2010
Obituary: Edith Blase` 1922 - 2007
Obituary: Cecilia M. Hopkins, 1925 - 2019

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News