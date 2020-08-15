OFFERS
Sun, Aug. 16
Verde Village man reported missing

Shawn Krug is a Verde Villages man who was reported missing Friday, Aug. 14. Courtesy of Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: August 15, 2020 9:54 p.m.

VERDE VILLAGE – A man was reported missing from the Verde Villages area Friday, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Shawn M. Krug, 50, is a white man who is 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighs 140 points. He was last seen in the Verde Villages the morning of Friday, Aug. 14.

Krug was wearing a white, gray and black shirt with blue jeans and a tan baseball cap. He has a long beard and a tattoo of “Susan” on one arm and an eagle on the other arm.

Anyone with information about Krug should contact Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office at 928-771-3260.

