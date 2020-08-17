No monsoon for you, Verde Valley

VERDE VALLEY – The heat will continue in the Verde Valley this week, and there’s no telling when significant monsoon storms might arrive.

There is no more than a 20% chance of rain anywhere in the Verde Valley through Sunday. There’s also a forecast of at 1east 103 degrees for the high in Camp Verde and no cooler than 98 in either Sedona or Jerome.

Nathan Lynum, meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Flagstaff, said storms have been forming over the Mogollon Rim and pushing to the southwest, sometimes directly over the Verde Valley, but haven’t been strong enough to push through a boundary layer.

“That boundary layer takes a strong storm to push through,” Lynum said.

This summer’s monsoon season has been slow in producing rain on a regular basis. Since July 17, the Jerome State Park Visitors Center recorded just 0.64 inches of rain. Montezuma Castle only recorded 0.4 inches during that span, and Tuzigoot National Monument in Clarkdale got 0.32 inches.

Tuzigoot, according to the NWS, recorded a high temperature of 114 degrees Sunday, which is a new Aug. 16 record for that station. The previous record for that date, only 107 degrees, had been set in 2019.

Sunday’s Tuzigoot record wasn’t even the hottest day of 2020 at that location. The site set another daily record when it hit 115 degrees July 31 — which was the third consecutive 110-degree day at that location.

Tuzigoot also hit 110 on July 11 and 12. Both stations had runs of 100 degrees or warmer for at least 15 consecutive days in July.

Both the Tuzigoot and Montezuma Castle stations are predicted to be between 104 and 108 degrees each day, Wednesday through Sunday.

Lynum said high pressure that sits over Arizona’s valleys is part of what keeps the atmosphere so dry and hot.

He said a moister atmosphere is needed for monsoon rains to begin, but lower temperatures wouldn’t necessarily be a sign of rain on the way.

“It’s not a correlation,” he said. “The only thing we know is that once we get a few storms in a row, that rain tends to have an overall cooling effect.”