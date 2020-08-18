‘Arizona’s Little Hollywood’ Sedona Heritage Museum launches online photo collection

The Sedona Historical Society’s newest and third historic photo collection is now available for view and research as part of the Arizona Memory Project.

The “Arizona’s Little Hollywood” exhibit features 80-plus photos chosen that represent only a portion of the photos held by the Society that capture memorable moments in Sedona’s film-making history.

During the golden era of westerns, almost every major studio and every famous film star came to Sedona to make a movie, most of them westerns.

After World War II, it was not uncommon for two film crews to be in town shooting at the same time. Over more than three decades as “Arizona’s Little Hollywood”,” as many as 100 feature films were made with red rock country backdrops.

“We are thrilled to share images from our collection that illustrate some of those moments when the casting of Sedona scenery, movie stars and local residents coalesced into memorable cinematic moments.” said Janeen Trevillyan, Historian.

“These photos are all available because people donated them to the Society and our Sedona Heritage Museum for long-term preservation. The Arizona Memory Project platform allows small volunteer organizations like ours to have an outreach we couldn’t have on our own”.

The collection can be found at azmemory.azlibrary.gov/digital/collection/sedonamovies, or from the Museum’s website “Research” page.

The Arizona Memory Project is a service of the Arizona State Library, Archives and Public Records, a division of the Secretary of State, with funding from a Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services.

It provides access to primary sources in Arizona’s many archives, museums, libraries, and other cultural institutions via online offerings. These specially curated collections show some of the best examples of government documents, photographs, maps, and multimedia that chronicle Arizona’s past and present.

The Sedona Historical Society operates the Sedona Heritage Museum. The Museum is open daily 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and located at 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona.

For more information, to donate, or to volunteer, call 928-282-7038 or visit SedonaMuseum.org.