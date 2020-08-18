OFFERS
Camp Verde to consider additional $150K to build equestrian center

Mary Phelps, president of the Camp Verde Arena Association (CVAA), estimates that the arena thus far has been built with about than $930K in donated services, materials and money, as well as $380K allocated by the town of Camp Verde and a $60K USDA Grant. CVAA estimates about $35K in remaining funds.

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: August 18, 2020 12:58 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — The Camp Verde Arena Association needs about $153,000 to complete the equestrian center on State Route 260 adjacent to the sports arena.

At 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the arena association will ask council for as much as $150K.

Council will meet via Zoom. Meeting ID: 862 7508 0595.

These figures come from the association’s budget, which is included in council’s Aug. 19 agenda packet. The meeting’s agenda is available at campverde.az.gov.

Phelps explained that ADA-compliant handicap parking and sidewalks, septic/waste water, a pump for the water system and announcer building are some of the things the arena association still needs to complete the equestrian center.

“For this being a town property, a town partnership, but ran by and managed by CVAA, we are in need of more help from the town,” Phelps said.

Phelps also said the arena association has four rodeos scheduled, with two in October and two in November.

“This arena is going to generate so much revenue in this two months that will pretty much pay back what is given,” Phelps said. “We want a rodeo in October, the community wants a rodeo in October and contestants want a rodeo in October. We can, with the help of the town, finish and wrap things up at the arena to make it happen. The Town will have an amazing facility once complete for a smidge of what any other town facility costs. I’m hoping the Council understands the need and sees how hard we worked to make this happen and helps us out.”

Visit campverdearena.com for more information.

Council will meet via Zoom, although council chambers, 473 S. Main St., Suite 106, will be open.

For more information, contact the Town of Camp Verde at 928-554-0023.

