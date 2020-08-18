Camp Verde council expected to approve Fiscal 2021 budget
CAMP VERDE — At 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council is expected to approve the town’s FY 2021 budget.
Council will meet via Zoom. Meeting ID: 856 3071 7180.
Before voting on the budget, council will hold a hearing to take public comments and questions. Email questions or comments to Town Clerk Cindy Pemberton at cindy.pemberton@campverde.az.gov. Submit all call to the public requests before the meeting.
To speak during the budget public hearing, once Pemberton has confirmed that you wish to speak, you will announce your name on Zoom. You then will be given three minutes to comment.
Council will meet via Zoom, although council chambers, 473 S. Main St., Suite 106, will be open.
The meeting’s agenda, including a breakdown of the FY 2021 budget, is available at campverde.az.gov.
For more information, contact the Town of Camp Verde at 928-554-0023.
