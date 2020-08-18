Cottonwood mayor will likely extend face-covering requirement again

COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski told the Verde Independent he is leaning toward extending his executive order requiring faces to be covered when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Elinski said he will likely extend, for a second time, a 30-day requirement that people cover their faces to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. His second order is due to expire Wednesday at 3:40 p.m.

Elinski acknowledges some numbers surrounding COVID-19 suggest the pandemic’s metrics are not as dire in Cottonwood as they were a month ago, or in June when he signed the initial proclamation. However, he also said there are other factors to consider — such as the fact there are several nursing homes and other long-term care facilities in the city.

“The safety of everyone in our schools is a factor as well,” Elinski said.

Elinski said he isn’t certain about the time period he’ll put on the next extension.

At the time of Elinski’s extension of the face-covering order, in mid-July, the Arizona Department of Health Services had reported more than 131,000 cases of COVID-19. The positive percentage test rate had gone up to 12%.

Those numbers have since leveled off, somewhat. In Cottonwood, which has a population of about 12,000, cases at long-term care facilities have contributed to the number of cases going from 37 cases in June to 169 by mid-July. That total is now at 259.

The number of cases in the Verde Valley has increased from 98 to 389 leading up to mid-July and is now at 661. The number of deaths for all of Yavapai County was at 23 in mid-July and is now at 75. Elinski called a special meeting of the Cottonwood City Council on June 19 and, at the end of the lengthy meeting, called for a vote on a stronger emergency order.

That order included a fine for not covering faces under certain circumstances. After the measure was defeated by a 4-3 vote, Elinski announced he would sign an executive order requiring face coverings. That order turned out to not have any fines, with the focus being on the city’s two Code Enforcement officer providing education, only involving the Cottonwood Police Department as a last resort.

Council members then told him they felt the meeting was a waste of time and other resources. Two council members — Tosca Henry and Vice Mayor Michael Mathews — helped craft an ordinance binding the mayor to emergency actions for 30 days, if the mayor calls for a vote by council.

That ordinance, which became law by a 5-2 vote at the Council’s Aug. 4 meeting, would have no bearing on Elinski’s ability to extend his own face-covering proclamation order.

A face covering, as defined by Elinski’s proclamation and many other orders, is designed to covers the nose and mouth. It does not specify “permeable cloth,” as other area face-covering orders have articulated.

While Elinski’s orders have only covered 30-day spans of time, the orders by the Clarkdale and Sedona mayors and the Jerome Town Council do not have calendar-end dates.