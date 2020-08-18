Cottonwood store unlikely to be one of Dunkin’ closures

COTTONWOOD – Traffic seems brisk at a Cottonwood chain location that opened in January.

According to the details of a plan by its parent corporation, that store should be around for years to come.

Dunkin’ Donuts announced late last month a plan to close as many as 800 stores worldwide. The Cottonwood Dunkin/Baskin Robbins location, located in the shopping center with Starbucks and Home Depot at state routes 89A and 260, opened in January.

Michelle King, the senior director of global public relations for Dunkin’ Brands Group, points out that the company has many choices in which stores to close. If the company follows through with its plan to close as many as 800 locations, that would still only represent about 2% of worldwide sales.

More pertinent to the Cottonwood location, the move seems geared toward revamping older locations, giving those stores advantages already built into the new Cottonwood location.

“For many of these franchisees, closing these restaurants will enable them to invest in remodels, new restaurants, and potentially relocate some to higher-traffic areas, or to areas where they can add a drive-thru,” a corporate statement says.

The company says its assessing its real estate portfolio and working with franchisees to permanently close off-strategy, low-volume sales locations.

Earlier this year, before pandemic concerns led to many large corporate downsizing decisions worldwide, there were already plans close 450 Speedway self-serve kiosk locations during Fiscal 2020.

That portion, alone, represents less than 0.5% of system-wide Dunkin’ sales.

“These Speedway/Dunkin’ gas station locations are spread along the East Coast, primarily in Virginia, Pennsylvania and New York,” the statement says.

In addition to the Speedway/Dunkin’ closures, the company believes there could be about 350 other low-volume, off-strategy — primarily non-traditional locations — that may close.

“If all 800 of these locations (Speedway plus 350 others) were to close, they would represent only around 2% of our system-wide sales,” the statement says. “We are still working with our franchisees to assess these other locations in addition to the Speedway Dunkin’ kiosks, so don’t have any locations to share at this time.”

Dunkin’ is not attempting to have a presence in all markets.

“This will be ultimately a good thing for our guests as well as for our franchisees,” the statement says. “Our focus is on quality— not quantity — of Dunkin’ locations.”