Council direct LeBeau, Buchanan to attend Open Meeting Law training
CAMP VERDE — On Aug. 5, the Camp Verde Town Council voted 5-to-2 that council members Bill LeBeau and Buck Buchanan must attend training for an Open Meeting Law violation committed in July.
LeBeau and Council Member Joe Butner voted no.
On July 17, LeBeau sent an email to council and to town staff that asked town staff to prioritize weed removal around the walking path at the town’s sports complex.
“The path gets considerable use, and its present condition reflects poorly on the town’s management,” LeBeau wrote.
Buchanan responded to the email – and replied to all.
“This is truly an embarrassment for anyone involved in town government I certainly hope it gets fixed immediately,” Buchanan wrote.
LeBeau’s email and Buchanan’s response constitutes an Open Meeting Law violation, according to Town Manager Russ Martin.
“But the violations were unintentional on Bill and Buck’s part,” Martin said.
Town Clerk Cindy Pemberton said that once town staff received the emails, she reported the violation to the attorney general. She also emailed council to tell them not to respond to LeBeau’s email.
“This is an open meeting law violation because you are now discussing town matters in a private forum,” Pemberton wrote in her email. “This a discussion that has not been agendized. All council members are required to notify the town clerk should they wish to discuss something with the council.”
Pemberton said that the clerk’s office would then send the information to council.
LeBeau and Buchanan will attend an interactive Open Meeting Law training via Zoom at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2. Council Member Jessie Murdock and incoming Council Member Cris McPhail will also attend the training. According to Pemberton, the training is free.
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42
- Commentary: Yavapai County needs to put brakes on Verde Connect
- Verde Village man reported missing
- Sewage flows; Tourists keep up flow as well
- City staff report: Maberys hope to sell Blazin’ M Ranch
- Cottonwood police: More than 50 grams of meth seized in traffic stop
- No monsoon for you, Verde Valley
- UPDATE: Interstate 17 northbound reopens near state Route 179
- Cottonwood man who threatened to ‘shoot the place up’ gets 1.5 years in prison
- ‘Tent camp’ key component of Cottonwood-Oak Creek return-to-school plan
- Motorists help trooper stop wrong-way driver on I-17
- Commentary: Yavapai County needs to put brakes on Verde Connect
- Downward trend of Arizona COVID-19 cases continues
- New Music includes first album in eight years for duo
- Arizona COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb: 12.6%
- Sewage spilled into Oak Creek in south Sedona
- Verde Village man reported missing
- Obituary: Angelo Matthew Catalano
- Cottonwood new Yavapai County hot zone for COVID-19; 32 positive tests in past two days
- Jerome chief, others rescue ATV wreck victims
- Man arrested in Camp Verde with 367 grams of cocaine
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: