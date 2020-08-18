Letter: COVID-19 still killing more than 1,000 people per day in United States
Editor:
While I cannot address his general literacy, using the information in Ron Parker’s 16 August 2020 letter permits me to evaluate his mathematical literacy.
In his letter, Ron suggests that 1957’s H2N2 flu had 100 times the lethality of the current COVID-19 – namely, “6.7 percent dead” for H2N2 versus “approximately 0.06 percent” for COVID-19. Using his H2N2 data of 116,000 dead and a United States population of 172 million actually yields (with proper decimal point placement) a fatality rate of 0.067 percent.
Using his COVID-19 data of 166,483 dead and a United States population of 328.2 million yields an actual fatality rate of 0.051 percent. It is amazing how he was able to get the decimal point correct when he did the COVID-19 calculation but not when he did the H2H2 calculation.
Although my calculations show that H2N2 still appears to be slightly more lethal, remember that having occurred in 1957 means that its numbers are long closed. However, COVID-19 is still killing better than a thousand people per day in the United States.
Perhaps it is time for us to start getting serious about caring for and protecting our neighbors.
Richard Kiessel
Cottonwood
