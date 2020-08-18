Letter: Grow up, quit being a rebellious baby about wearing a mask

Editor:

This using of the Constitution of my country to support not wearing a mask to prevent the spread of Covid 19 is just inane.



The Constitution was not created to support not wearing a mask. We go the speed limit in this country because it is the law, it saves lives, and it saves a lot of money. We don’t smoke in bars and restaurants because we know it can harm others.

Also it is the law, saves lives and lots of lots of money in healthcare. Why do so many people in the Verde Valley misuse the Constitution to support their soppy self-pitying stance on masks.



“Oh dear me, they are stepping on my rights by making me wear a mask, ” they say. I suppose making you wear clothes is also stepping on your rights. No where in the Constitution does it say we have to vote incessantly about people wearing clothes. It just makes good healthy sense. So does wearing a mask. Whether this is due to paranoia or not, it’s what the laws and policies say.



When I see you without a mask I want to say a lot of things about the fact that Arizona is third from the bottom in education and it shows. I want to tell you how insulting it is that you care so little for your fellow human beings. I want to ask this good “Christian, godly,” community is this what it means to be a Christian; to have utterly no regard for your fellow human beings because you are digging your heels in and saying you have a right to be a jerk.

There are public health laws across this country because they work. You can’t run around spreading TB because even though it is not epidemic, at this point, it was at some point. But because we have health laws that identify TB infected people, isolate and treat them to prevent the spread of TB, we have been able to close all the TB sanatoriums across the country. So TB is no longer epidemic, but it was. Shall we re-open those institutions so that YOU don’t have to wear a mask?



You can’t send your kids to school without shots because it spreads disease to not get them immunized. Recently people have been disobeying that law, with the end result that diseases such as measles and mumps, that had been virtually eradicated, are now having a resurgence.



I realize nothing I say will convince your unwavering view that God gave you the right to not wear as mask. Just quit blaming your ignorance on the Constitution.



I get tired of seeing the Constitution of the United States of America used for a wipe up tool for all the people around here who want to be anarchists. The Constitution is not for anarchists. It is for us all to live and let live reasonably together in a country.



In states and countries where masks have been consistently used, the virus (that you all don’t believe exists), has been kept at bay. Where people don’t wear masks, the state has suffered, not flourished. Money has been lost not to mention lives.



I bet these people who run around saying, “ I don’t have to wear no stinking mask,” are the first ones to sue the government when one of their family members suffers or dies from the virus because they were not required to wear a mask.



This is one of the reasons, including compassion, why all these stores and restaurants are being so careful to state that you must wear a mask.



They know that if they do not require this and someone dies, you non-mask wearing public will be the first to sue them.



Already employees of organizations that did not initially require masks have been forced by threatened lawsuits to require masks for the public and their employees.



So quit misusing my Constitution. Grow up and quit being a rebellious baby about your responsibilities to yourselves and others. I am so tired of the whining. If you were one of my kids, I would give you hugs as I made you do extra chores and wear your mask while doing those chores.



I’d probably ground you for a while also. It’s a lot harder to be sick than it is to wear a mask.

Dorothy Pedro

Clarkdale