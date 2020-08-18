Letter: No room to complain if you are among Silent Majority

Editor:

The silent majority needs to wake up and realize by our silence we give away our freedoms, one baby step at a time. We, the silent majority, the law-abiding citizens, are the ones hurting ourselves by our silence.

The judicial system and the silent majority have turned a blind eye to the criminals and people set on destroying our country and they are succeeding.



Corruption and civil discourse are totally out of control and we, the silent majority, must take credit for that because we sit by and let it happen. We don’t get up in the faces of our elected leaders and demand justice.

The law-abiding citizens believe that justice will be served while they sit and watch injustices become the norm. Our elected leaders, the ones we voted in, are letting this happen because of the noise by the few and the silent majority, we law-abiding citizen, are SILENT. Americans wake up: We need to start demanding justice for the crimes committed, the destruction of lives and property, we need to make some noise.

History is being rewritten by the unruly. If we, the silent majority, don’t stand up our true history will be lost. Once lost, probably never recovered.

Voting is a right of every American, it is a responsibility that should be taken very seriously. It is our voice. Thousands have died protecting this country and our rights and when you stand in line at the polls or drop your ballot in the mail you should always give thanks for the opportunity to be heard.

This is to all of you that gave up your privilege to vote. You may agree with me or disagree, that is one of the things we can do in the United States. We can still be friends and agree to disagree and go about our business as usual. No need to protest, no need to harass.



If you did not take the time to vote just know you should have NO right to complain about what happens. Do you want the freedom to make your own choices or have someone else tell you what you want? It may be coming to that point and the question is: silence or noise?

I believe the silent majority are proud to be Americans, but I hope they will exercise their right to vote next time around and be heard, not silent.

Camp Verde registered voters number over 6,000 and less than half of us voted in the primary election deciding who will represent us and listen to us on our town council and who will be the mayor.

So Camp Verde, you that didn’t vote please don’t complain.

Don’t complain about the Sports Complex costing well over the amount planned. Thousands & thousands & thousands of dollars. Don’t complain that the Sports Complex was supposed to be open over two years ago and it is far from finished. Don’t complain as of August 5th, 2020 the completion of the Sports Complex has been halted until sometime in the future. Don’t complain when the original plans for the Sports Complex are not what the public & Council approved.

Don’t complain about the terrible road conditions.

Don’t complain about the flood control issues.

Don’t complain about the hundreds of thousands of dollars spent out of the town budget for unnecessary legal expense such as lawsuits and studies.

Don’t complain about contracts that were not adhered to costing thousands of dollars of our taxpayer money.

Don’t complain about laws that are not enforced.

If you have children in school and chose not to vote for your School Board, don’t complain about the curriculum, the teachers, administrators, condition of the campus or a grade that doesn’t suit you.

You have the right not to vote and be silent, but please don’t complain.

Nikki Miller

Camp Verde