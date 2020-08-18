Letter: Verde Connect is about regional connectivity

Editor:

Regarding the “Verde Connect” commentary by Todd and Diane Scantlebury Aug. 15. As someone who has read and approved Environmental Assessments (EA) and Federal Environmental Impact Studies (FEIS) -- although not the Verde Connect project -- I would like to offer a few points of clarification.

When an EA is conducted, which is one step below an EIS, the project sponsors meet and confer with uninterested (often hostile) federal and state agencies from the very beginning of the project conception to decide if potential impacts will be sufficient to trigger an EIS.

It is the most important question that all participants face, and they don’t take it lightly, because a wrong step can take years to resolve. The fact that “Verde Connect” was considered as an EA tells me that after an impartial, disinterested consideration of air, water, fish and wildlife, historic, archaeological, noise, residential and commercial impacts -- just like a mini EIS -- the ‘neutral’ federal and state agencies concluded that an EA is sufficient to meet the requirements of the U.S. Environmental Protection Act.

These agencies are not beholden to a particular Cottonwood supervisor, nor are they trying to please Yavapai County, or getting in line for a future contract with ADOT.

We should consider that the project sponsors found many positive features to Verde Connect. It makes perfect sense to me as a bypass road. A bypass road around Cornville and Cottonwood is desperately needed.

Verde Connect will allow traffic from Oak Creek to completely bypass “downtown” Cornville, as well as parts of Cottonwood. It allows traffic from I-17 to bypass downtown Cornville, and flow to south Cottonwood directly. Tourists going to Oak Creek can do it from Camp Verde.

If Cottonwood decides to intensify development along 260 to Camp Verde, which seems the logical path, Verde Connect would be an alternate route for residents of Rimrock, Cornville, and Camp Verde to bypass Cottonwood. Verde Connect might even relieve traffic congestion and accidents on I-17 in the area between Oak Creek to Camp Verde, and improve the movement of fire trucks and emergency vehicles parallel to I-17.

In other words, Verde Connect is about regional connectivity. Instead of having a series of isolated towns with rudimentary transportation routes, let’s look forward into a future where there is an integrated Greater Verde Valley.

From a regional perspective, Verde Connect should be expected to relieve congestion and improve traffic movement throughout the region and in each town -- thereby reducing accidents, reducing noise and pollution, and reducing travel times.

These are the kind of reasons that justify an EA versus an EIS.

Paul Page

Cottonwood