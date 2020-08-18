Q&A: Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board candidate Janice Rollins

Janice Rollins • Age: 73 • Years in Arizona: 62 • Government Elective and Advisory Experience: COCSD Board Member, have served for 13 years (2007-2020), 2 yrs as Vice President. Worked for COCSD for 26 years, retiring in 2005 as a Admin. Assistant for 21 years.

VI: Why do you want to be on the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board? Are there any specific issues that caused you to seek this office? Please explain.

Rollins: I believe that this present board has served the district well. We have always put the student’s education and welfare foremost in all our decisions.

We have worked hard to raise (within budget restraints), our staff’s salary.

There are no specific areas that I am overly concerned about at the present, with the exception of educating our students within the confines of COVID-19, open classrooms and budget issues which are ongoing with all school districts within Arizona.

VI: What do you like about Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District? If elected, what would you like to change?

Rollins: I have been associated with COCSD for 47 years. My three children all attended their elementary school years here. I love the culture.

The district has always had a small-town atmosphere with the “cutting edge” of current ideas of education.

The staff, administrators has always been a joy to work with, not afraid to take new ideas and to give their best.

At this time, I am not aware of any changes. I would like to continue serving and working in order to make C-OCSD one of the best elementary schools in the state.

VI: If elected, what do you believe would be your greatest responsibility to the district’s students, families, teachers and administration?

Rollins: My responsibilities to the students, will be to continue to work diligently to ensure the best education, that as a district we can possibly provide.

To assure families, as a board member, that I will continue to seek and implement an excellent education to their children.

Also, that their concerns regarding their children will be heard.

I want to assure teachers and all staff, that they will be supported and issues are listened to.

My opinion, for a school board to be successful, the district must hire administrators that can be flexible and have the same goals as the board that is to support and love educating students.

VI: What would be your greatest responsibility to your taxpayers?

Rollins: The greatest responsibility to tax payers is to be fiscally aware of where a board spends their taxes.

Whatever expenditures a district has, providing that it isn’t a government mandate, must be looked at carefully.

The pros and cons carefully weighed. Fiscal responsibility is one of the top concerns of a school board member.

VI: In November, Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus Union and Clarkdale-Jerome voters will decide whether the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school district should consolidate into one unified school district. What is your opinion of the proposed merger?

Rollins: I am fully aware of both sides and see the pros and cons of each side. However the community votes in November, I will work to make as much as one board member can, a smooth as possible move to a unified district. The same quality of service that I have delivered for 13 years to COCSD.

VI: What do you believe are the most important issues facing Cottonwood-Oak Creek and how would you deal with those concerns?

Rollins: At the present time, the most important issues are to provide the students of COCSD with the very best education that can be provided within the confines of COVID-19.

This has been a challenge, however the admin and staff have risen above and beyond to provide all that they could in this area. The best education will be when students and teachers can return to regular classrooms. At this point in time, we do not know when that will happen. In the meantime, COCSD will continue to rise to the challenge.

However, the district will keep foremost in mind, the safety of all students and staff. Another issue, of course, is funding from state and federal governments. Not knowing how much the district will receive, puts budget restraint in our faces, so to speak.