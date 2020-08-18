Q&A: Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board candidate Joe Donaldson

Joe Donaldson Age: 56 Years in Arizona: 56 Government Elective and Advisory Experience: Flagstaff City Council (Diversity Awareness Chair); First Things First Regional Advisory; previous board experience

VI: Why do you want to be on the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board? Are there any specific issues that caused you to seek this office? Please explain.

Donaldson: My experience as a nationally certified school psychologist with 25-years of knowledge in education, 6-years with the Arizona Department of Education and a background working with diverse communities has provided a foundation to work well with teams.

Based on my experience in the military (leadership training, etc.), I plan to use my background in education (curriculum modification, trauma-informed instruction, special education, data-analysis to inform decisions, caregiver involvement, supporting healthy caregiver-child relationships, crisis-team development, etc.) to address issues facing the district rather than focus on my personal goals or agenda.

VI: What do you like about Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District? If elected, what would you like to change?

Donaldson: The district is diverse. According to 2018-2019 data from the Arizona Department of Education School Report Card, Cottonwood Oak-Creek School district was 52% White, 42% Hispanic (LatinX), 1.4% Native American (Indigenous People), 1% African American and 1% Asian American. The various ethnicities remind me of the elementary school I attended in South Phoenix during the 1970s. Although in this portion of South Phoenix, Hispanics (we were called Chicanos back then) were the majority. I like the diversity of Cottonwood Oak-Creek and want to encourage the appreciation of ethnicities, language, socio-economic status, gender (LGBQT), disabilities and learning differences.

VI: If elected, what do you believe would be your greatest responsibility to the district’s students, families, teachers and administration?

Donaldson: My greatest responsibility to the district’s students, families, teachers and administration is to provide honest, data-driven, reflective (after action review) and transparent decision making.

VI: What would be your greatest responsibility to your taxpayers?

Donaldson: While being a responsible steward of public funds, working in Arizona’s archaic educational funding system (Education Funding in Arizona: Constitutional Requirement and the Empirical Record. Hoffman and Rex, 2009) requires innovation. I suggest: 1) Improve current educational practices to make good use of current resources (i.e. controlling the over-identification of students with specific learning disabilities and reducing associated expenses); 2) Seek grant funding for projects that improve pedagogical practice and outcomes; 3) Review educational interventions to determine efficacy (i.e. Title One reading and math); and, 4) Develop partnerships with neighboring schools and agencies to maximize limited resources (i.e. cost-share).

VI: In November, Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus Union and Clarkdale-Jerome voters will decide whether the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school district should consolidate into one unified school district. What is your opinion of the proposed merger?

Donaldson: A merger would make official what the current leaders of the area districts (Clarkdale-Jerome, Cottonwood, Mingus) do informally. A review of research suggests an optimal school district size is between 2,000 to 4,000 students (see Size Matters: A look at School ... August 2013). Cottonwood’s student population is about 2,000. Mingus has a student population around 1,200. The merger would result in an optimally sized district. However, the Rural and Community Trust, (see The fiscal impacts of school consolidation: … (2004) concluded “… consolidation produces less fiscal benefit and greater fiscal cost ...” I would suggest consolidated services (i.e. special education) before a merger.

VI: What do you believe are the most important issues facing Cottonwood-Oak Creek and how would you deal with those concerns?

Donaldson: Safety of teachers, staff and students are of primary concern in the COVID-19 environment. Additionally, virtual instruction has required parents to choose between work and being home to support learning; virtual instruction has required students to learn in a new environment without a hands-on reinforcement, peer support/modeling, targeted feedback; and, virtual instruction may not fully address the needs of students with disabilities or those requiring special support. Based on my leadership training, we must understand the abilities and capacity of our teachers and staff and employ this team in accordance with its capabilities while maintaining pedagogical fidelity.