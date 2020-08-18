Q&A: Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board candidate Mary M. Valenzuela

Mary M. Valenzuela • Age: 71 • Years in Arizona:71 (Native) • Government Elective and Advisory Experience: COCSD#6 Board Member since 2010 (10 yrs.)

VI: Why do you want to be on the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board? Are there any specific issues that caused you to seek this office?

Valenzuela: I want to run for the COCSD School Board because as a retired educator I believe I can support and give back to the students, teachers, administration, and families of the community. I have no issues. I want to ensure that the community has a voice in helping to make educational decisions. I feel I can be a link for the concerns and interests of teachers and parents. I want to continue making strong ties between the school and its stake holders. I want great schools for our students, staff, administration and community.

VI: What do you like about Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District?

Valenzuela: I like how our district operates. We are doing a very good job. The district is providing great opportunities for our students. We are a district of choice that has a wide variety of programs for our students to succeed. The diversity of our students makes our district great. We are a district that learns together. I believe our mission statement says it all: we partnership with families, have the highest level of staff training, excellent facilities, embrace culture diversity, provide a wide range of learning methods, and provides a safe environment. Our schools cannot exist without our great students.

VI: If elected, what do you believe would be your greatest responsibility to the district’s students, families, teachers and administration?

Valenzuela: If elected my responsibilities to students, families, teachers and administration would be to follow the vision and mission of the district, being aware of policies, laws and regulations that impact the district, to implement policies to improve work in the district, to hire (if necessary) and evaluate the superintendent, adopt and maintain an annual budget aligned with the vision of the district, serve as a leader and representative of the community as an advocate for students and the district. I believe this creates a culture pf support and success within the community.

VI: What would be your greatest responsibility to your taxpayers?

Valenzuela: My greatest responsibilities to the taxpayers is transparency. To be accountability, making sure the monies are being allocated correctly and the budget is being followed.

VI: In November, Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus Union and Clarkdale-Jerome voters will decide whether the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school district should consolidate into one unified school district. What is your opinion of the proposed merger?

Valenzuela: I wish not to comment on this issue.