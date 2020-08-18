Q&A: Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board candidate Mindy Bejarano

Mindy Bejarano Age: 44 Years in Arizona: 31 Government Elective and Advisory Experience: Current COCSD board member

VI: Why do you want to be on the Cottonwood-Oak Creed School Board? Are there any specific issues that caused you to seek this office? Please explain.

Bejarano: I want to serve the community that I have been a part of the past 31 years. As a parent of three children in the district, I have been actively involved in their education and extracurricular activities, including sports, music programs and arts.

I wish to contribute by guiding the district to institute best practices in education, and to ensure that the expenditures of the school district are aligned with the goals and vision set by the school board and management. I plan to work with the school board and school management in setting priorities to meet the district’s vision.

VI: What do you like about Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District? If elected what would you like to change?

Bejarano: During my tenure on the COCSD school board, I’ve appreciated that decisions we’ve made have been geared toward children first. Our board has strived to provide a high quality education for the development of the whole child and toward high student achievement.

I like the sense of community in our district because we can make decisions and changes easily.

If re-elected, I would continue working on increased communication between staff and students and parents. This has been a goal of mine the last two years. Though I think that we’ve made great strides, we must do more. Research shows increased communication leads to greater student achievement.

VI: If elected, what do you believe would be your greatest responsibility to district’s students, families, teachers and administration?

Bejarano: Using the district’s resources optimally and increasing communication, building a positive attitude toward innovation during time of COVID-19 is a necessary responsibility. Preschool and K-12 educators are facing challenges of doing more with less. Let’s recognize and appreciate our district’s advantages and build on them.

It is time to stop treating the challenges in education as grinding process and to treat them as opportunities for innovation by using the best practices.

I also plan to engage the community for partnerships with the schools.

Working together with candor, courage and commitment, the new normal can be productive.

VI: What would be your greatest responsibility to your taxpayers?

Bejarano: We must honor the taxpayers by optimizing the resources they’ve provided and by publicizing our achievements.

VI: In November, Cottonwood-Oak Creek, Mingus Union and Clarkdale-Jerome voters will decide whether the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school district should consolidate into one unified school district. What is your opinion of the proposed merger?

Bejarano: Here is what I think we can gain through consolidation: single school year calendar; more student services, such as occupational, physical and speech therapy.

Merged staff to share expertise and experience can influence the quality of instruction; expanded extracurricular and academic offerings; saving through economy of scale.

Here is what I think that we may lose: Passion of smaller districts that serve specific towns and communities; ability to pass levies to finance school districts.

The loss of local control can lead to decreased individual attention for students and loss of the close relationship between teachers and students and parents.

VI: What do you believe are the most important issues facing Cottonwood-Oak Creek and how would you deal with those concerns?

Bejarano: Right now I believe the most important issue facing COCSD is bringing students back into the classroom safely. We must provide the highest level of education during these COVID-19 times whether they are learning in the classroom or remotely. During this time we must be creative, remain flexible and keep families informed. As we chart our way through these times, all involved need to stay open minded and explore all avenues for teaching and learning. We will look to our local, state and federal government for guidance and support.