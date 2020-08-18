OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Aug. 18
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Work on sports complex delayed; Camp Verde waits for $2.5 million grant

Courtesy/Town of Camp Verde

Courtesy/Town of Camp Verde

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: August 18, 2020 1:21 p.m.

CAMP VERDE — Work on the Camp Verde Sports Complex is not expected to resume until March 2021, Town Manager Russ Martin said Monday.

In July, the town applied for a $2.5 million Land and Water Conservation Fund grant, a matching grant.

That means that for Camp Verde to receive the $2.5 million, it must invest another $2.5 million of its own money. That money – all $5 million of it – is committed to finishing Phase 1B of the sports complex off State Route 260 east of the Verde Ranger Station.

On Aug. 5, Martin explained to council that the grant would not arrive until March and that work on the sports complex would need to be delayed.

“They were allocating funds as early as September, October,” Martin said Monday. “Now, not until March. The grant we applied for has been delayed until next spring. That money can’t be spent until they release the funds. Money we spend before we receive the grant is money we don’t get.”

Martin said that although he’s not happy about stopping work on the complex, receiving a $2.5 million grant is something worth waiting for.

“If we finish like everyone thinks we should, we’ll not have any money to match the grant,” Martin said.

Martin said Monday he is planning to hold part of council’s Sept. 9 work session at the sports complex site.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News