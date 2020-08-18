Yavapai College students return for semester of online learning

CLARKDALE -- The Fall semester started at Yavapai College Monday, but the Verde Valley Campus was mostly empty.

Welcome to the pandemic-prompted world of online education.

“It’s no fun to start a fall semester with an empty campus,” explained Dr. Tina Redd, the new dean of the Verde Valley Campus in Clarkdale.

“We want to keep them safe,” she said. “Nobody’s happy about being closed.”

In-person classes won’t resume this semester regardless of changes in the community in terms of COVID numbers, Redd said.

It’s too difficult to take a class that has started on-line and change it to an in-person class in the middle of the semester, she pointed out. The students and instructors have made arrangements in their lives to take classes on-line at this point.

More student services will become available if COVID numbers improve in the community, she added.

“Your general education students, there’s no reason to come in right now,” Redd said.

“We pretty much shifted everything on-line. People in the labs must wear masks, work in small groups and social distance.”

The college’s popular OLLI classes and other community education classes have also gone the online route.

There are a few work-force related classes that require students to come to campus. These are mainly labs for EMS and nursing students, culinary students in Sedona and The Viticulture and Enology students working in the school’s vineyard or the wine-processing plant on campus..

Redd said the school put in a self-check temperature machine in Building L that a person puts their face in front of, has their temperature taken and it prints out a sticker with their temperature and photo. The student or staff member can wear the sticker that day to show they are not showing signs of fever.

The school also has a smart-phone app for students to check-in on days when they might be on campus.

But there really is no reason for a general studies student to be on campus, and that’s the way the school wants want it right now, she said. “Mostly we’re trying not to be here if possible.”

The library is doing a drop-off service. Books can be purchased through the bookstore in Prescott and shipped.

Instructors are not on campus. They have access to their office, but they have to wear a mask unless they are inside their office with the door shut.

Classes are taught from home and there are two specialty classrooms with “smart-boards” and big screens available for teachers who need them for online instruction. Students who don’t have laptops can borrow one. They also separated the computer lab for students for social distancing.

Teaching online is much more time-consuming and exhausting, she said. Face-to-face teaching is much better for the students, she pointed out, especially at a community college.

“As soon as it’s safe we will have face-to-face classes,“ Redd said. They have been discussing options for the Spring, but have not made any decisions.