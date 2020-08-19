Cottonwood Council initiates annexation process for Spring Creek Ranch

COTTONWOOD — Cottonwood City Council member Doug Hulse say Tuesday he’s certain Spring Creek Ranch will, eventually, be taken over by another community.

That sentiment seemed to sum up the consensus of the five Council members in attendance at Tuesday’s regular meeting, at which a 4-1 vote set in motion the long process of the city possibly annexing Spring Creek Ranch.

“It will be taken over by some other community, be it Sedona, Clarkdale, or whomever,” Hulse said about the area. “And I don’t know that another community would have the goals that we have.”

Hulse echoed many of the sentiments the other three Council members who voted to begin the annexation process. Two of those sentiments were that it would be better if Cottonwood annexes Spring Creek Ranch before another Verde Valley city does so, and that the city can control its own destiny, for decades to come, by acquiring more resources.

The annexation process for an area as Spring Creek Ranch, which is almost 300 acres, has an year-round waterway running through it and is where Lisa and Eric Borowsky propose to build a large planned community, is vast, and would stretch well into 2021, if it continues. Tuesday’s vote was merely to have staff begin the process of annexation, which could get derailed at several junctures.

In addition to at least two more Council votes, the city and the Borowskys and other land owners on the site would need to complete a complex agreement that covers everything from water and wastewater to fire and police coverage. And if the Borowskys hope to continue their plans of developing the property, as they are currently applying to do through Yavapai County, they’d have to start over and go through the city’s planning and zoning approval process.

“We feel that we have a lot more in our planning and zoning toolbox than the county has,” Mayor Tim Elinski said. “We feel that the area were be best served under municipal control.”

Council member Jackie Nairn voted against moving forward, though even she said, earlier in the meeting, that she wasn’t opposed to learning more about annexing the nearly 300-acre site. Hulse, Elinski, Vice Mayor Michael Mathews and Council member Debbie Wilden voted in favor of starting the annexation process.

Council members Ruben Jauregui and Tosca Henry were absent.

All five council members who were present expressed concerns about the density of the Borowsky’s project, which has been presented to the Yavapai County Planning & Zoning Commission. Lisa Borowsky made a presentation at the meeting that covered many of the details, aspects, local benefits and mission she spoke about during both community input meetings and before county planning within the past year. The Borowskys cut down their multi-use, residential and RV park plan considerably after that commission recommended a rejection by a 5-4 vote in December, but public reaction to their revised plan still focused on it being high-density in a relatively preserved, riparian area.

“The city has a lot of requirements the county might not have, such as those calling for open space or hillside construction,” City Manager Ron Corbin said.

In order for the city limits to be extended to Spring Creek Ranch, the city would need to annex about 11 square miles of Coconino National Forest land, Cottonwood Community Development Director Scott Ellis said. However, a national forest remains under federal control and cannot be developed.

Elinski reminded Borowsky that a general plan amendment — a rare rezoning step in Cottonwood— would also have to be passed by Council in order for the Borowskys to build on annexed land.

The land would likely enter into city zoning as AR-20, AR-43 or AR-70 or a similar agricultural zone, with the Borowskys then eligible to submit a development plan.

Cottonwood owns one of the three wells at Spring Creek Ranch. Utilities Director Tom Whitmer said the city has applied for, and been denied, the right to purchase 10 parcels of state trust land that lie between the city’s limits at State Route 89A and Zalesky Road and the ranch.

A fully developed water utility at Spring Creek Ranch might make the value of the adjacent 10 state trust parcels more attractive to the State Land Office, Whitmer said, and the city could then purchase and annex that land as well.

Mathews pointed out that the purpose of state trust land is to sell it to benefit schools, and that land will be developed, even if that process doesn’t play out for decades.

“We can’t just shut the door and say, ‘No, no one else can get in,’” Mathews said. “Someone else will develop it. A lot of that is, really, just disingenuous, knee-jerk, ‘I don’t want development.’”

Hulse said he fears the City of Sedona might try to expand all the way toward Cottonwood.

The city received 130 emails and 16 phone calls, after the meeting agenda was published Friday, all opposed to the Borowsky’s county plan and all but one opposed to the proposed annexation.

After the meeting, Lisa Borowsky told the Verde Independent that she will discuss the city and county situations with her father, but if the county Planning and Zoning Commission agrees to hear the Spring Creek Ranch revise plan Sept. 17, she and her father will definitely proceed. She said she’s been told county hearings might be pushed back as far as November, at which time more might be known about the city annexation process.

About 12 people spoke at Tuesday’s meeting, all opposed to either the development, annexation or both.

Several Cornville-area residents who have adamantly opposed the Borowsky’s county plan spoke at Tuesday’s meeting. Some warned of the commitment the city is making; Oak Creek Valley resident Peggy Ann Novick said she finds the development “terrifying.”

Dr. Jim Consorte was among those warning the city to not encourage development, as he feels Sedona has done. “When I first visited Sedona in 1971, it was a quaint, scenic town,” Consorte said. “Twenty years later, I went back, and they’d turned it into Disneyland. Noise, traffic, pollution — a bunch of baloney. I almost cried. I don’t want to turn Cottonwood into what happened in Sedona.”