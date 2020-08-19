Cottonwood pool lap swims adjust for high school team

COTTONWOOD — The Mingus Union High School swim program will resume practice at the City of Cottonwood’s outdoor pool Monday, Aug. 24. Practice will be held Monday through Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Open lap swim hours for the public will be adjusted to accommodate this practice time, and be available from 10:30 to 11 a.m., noon to 3 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Group exercise will continue to use the pool between 11 a.m. and noon.

Open lap swim will continue to be available on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To reserve a half-hour timeslot for lap swim or a spot in the group exercise class, call 928-639-3200 on the reservation day, after 8 a.m. Lanes and class spots are available on a first-call, first-served basis.

For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-639-3200.