e-Edition
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Aug. 19
Cottonwood pool lap swims adjust for high school team

The Mingus Union High School swim program will resume practice at the outdoor pool on Monday, August 24. Open lap swim hours will be adjusted to accommodate this practice time, and be available from 10:30 to 11 a.m., noon to 3 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m. on weekdays. Courtesy photo

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: August 19, 2020 4:04 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — The Mingus Union High School swim program will resume practice at the City of Cottonwood’s outdoor pool Monday, Aug. 24. Practice will be held Monday through Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Open lap swim hours for the public will be adjusted to accommodate this practice time, and be available from 10:30 to 11 a.m., noon to 3 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Group exercise will continue to use the pool between 11 a.m. and noon.

Open lap swim will continue to be available on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To reserve a half-hour timeslot for lap swim or a spot in the group exercise class, call 928-639-3200 on the reservation day, after 8 a.m. Lanes and class spots are available on a first-call, first-served basis.

For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-639-3200.

Most Read
7 days
30 days

News