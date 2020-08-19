OFFERS
Flu shot highly advised this year

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine every year – and for people to get the flu vaccine by the end of October – because it takes a few weeks for the vaccine to become fully protective. VVN file/Vyto Starinskas

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine every year – and for people to get the flu vaccine by the end of October – because it takes a few weeks for the vaccine to become fully protective. VVN file/Vyto Starinskas

Yavapai County Community Health Services
Originally Published: August 19, 2020 10:27 a.m.

Getting a flu vaccine this year is even more important than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Yavapai County public health officials.

In the Wednesday morning COVID-19 advisory from Yavapai County Community Health Services, Public Health Coordinator Terri Farneti said, “Under normal conditions, the flu is a life-threatening respiratory illness that crowds emergency rooms and intensive care units. The flu shares symptoms with Covid-19: fever, headache, cough, sore throat, muscle aches and fatigue. The concern is that the flu can leave patients vulnerable to a harsher attack of COVID-19, doctors believe, and that coming down with both viruses at once could be disastrous.”

The 2019-20 flu season in the United States was mild, according to the C.D.C.

“But a mild flu season still takes a toll,” Farneti said in the YCCHS advisory. “In preliminary estimates, the C.D.C. says that cases ranged from 39 million to 56 million, resulting in up to 740,000 hospitalizations and from 24,000 to 62,000 flu-related deaths.”

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine every year – and for people to get the flu vaccine by the end of October – because it takes a few weeks for the vaccine to become fully protective.

Flu shots will be in stock at doctors' offices, pharmacies and supermarkets by early September. And though what's normally thought of as flu season in North America doesn't really begin until October and peaks between December and February, because of changes wrought by COVID-19, now is the time to start thinking about when, how and where you'll get immunized against the flu this year.

-County COVID-19 Data, Testing Sites, School & Business Guidelines & Resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

-Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5103 - Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

-Arizona 2-1-1: A resource for all the time, not just during COVID-19. https://211arizona.org/

-COVID-19 information en español: https://azhealth.gov/covid-19

-#Yavapai Stronger Together - https://justicementalhealth.com/resources-support/#covid19

