Mary D. Fisher Theatre set to re-open Friday, Aug. 28

The Sedona International Film Festival will re-open the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Friday, Aug. 28 after receiving the approval of Arizona Governor Doug Ducey and his committee as well as the state and county health department officials.

“The board and staff — with significant input from our patrons and volunteers — have put a lot of thought and planning into making the theatre a safe, healthy and fun place to enjoy movies once again, with the well-being of our patrons and team our top priority,” said Director Patrick Schweiss.

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre is also recognized as a Sedona Safe-Clean-Ready Business by the Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau. As such, the theatre and film festival are committed to upholding the CDC guidelines for cleaning, sanitation, social distancing, facial coverings and limited capacity, among others.

Most significantly, the theatre has installed a new UV Air Pure Air Scrubber System to purify the air continuously through the HVAC systems in the theatre and festival office. This UV Air Scrubber System substantially reduces odors, visible smoke in the air, and microbial populations on surfaces. The system consists of special UV lights and photo catalyst technology which protects and purifies the air and attacks contaminants on all surfaces.

“Patrons and guests can be assured they are breathing the cleanest, safest and freshest air while they are here enjoying films on the big screen,” added Schweiss.

The Mary D. Fisher Theatre team has been busy preparing to re-open the theatre in the safest way possible. They are taking a serious approach to maintain a healthy and safe environment for all. In addition to following all of the CDC recommended guidelines, new policies and practices that the festival and theatre are implementing include:

• Limited seating capacity for each show to allow for social distancing (33-37 people maximum)

• Specified seating chart to accommodate social distancing

• Require masks for all volunteers and staff

• Temperature checks for all shifts for volunteers and staff

• Sanitizer available throughout the lobby, venue and restrooms

• Sanitation after every show, with a designated cleaning team

• Disinfecting common areas and high-traffic areas after every show

• Addition of Plexiglas dividers at concession stand and ticketing area

• Requiring masks for all patrons for entrance/exit to the theatre (will provide masks, if needed)

• UV wand cleaning and sanitizing of seats after every show

Additionally, the theatre has installed touchless credit card options for guests when paying for tickets or concessions.

The festival and theatre will continue to offer virtual screenings of select films and programs online for those who are not yet comfortable in returning to the theatre.

“Our patrons’ health is our first concern. Our members are loyal supporters of the Sedona International Film Festival and the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. We will encourage them to stay at home if ill or uncomfortable to attend our films in person,” added Schweiss.

The re-opening of the theatre on Aug. 28 will give patrons the opportunity to enjoy films the way they are meant to be seen: on the big screen.

“We hope you will join us — when you feel comfortable — back in our beautiful art house venue,” said Schweiss.

For more details on the Mary D. Fisher Theatre re-opening and the schedule of films, please visit www.SedonaFilmFestival.org or call 928-282-1177. The theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. State Route 89A in West Sedona.