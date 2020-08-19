Sedona-Oak Creek to open schools Aug. 24

SEDONA — Monday, Camp Verde Unified opened its schools to in-class instruction.

Tuesday, the Sedona-Oak Creek School Board voted 4-to-1 to open its schools to in-person instruction on Aug. 24. Karl Wiseman voted against reopening schools.

Sedona-Oak Creek will open in a hybrid model that offers students the option to return with teacher-led instruction, or to continue with the virtual model the district began on Aug. 5.

Before the board’s vote, Superintendent Dennis Dearden explained the district’s preparation since March 16, reviewed recent data, talked about the regular meetings with Verde Valley superintendents and health officials, also talked about the district’s mitigation plan, as well as options for returning to school in-person and virtually.

Dearden recognized that only one of the six people who spoke during the call to the public was opposed to reopening the district’s campuses. He also said that through the district’s back-to-school registration, 60% of the district’s families indicated that they would return for in-person instruction.

“I feel very confident that we have things in place to open safely and flexible enough to move (exclusively) to virtual if health conditions should change,” Dearden said Tuesday.

Following the board’s vote Tuesday, the district’s robo call technology contacted families to ask that they confirm whether they plan to attend school in person or online.

Dearden said that by the end of the week he hopes to know for certain how many students will be on campus Monday.

Although Sedona-Oak Creek students have been in virtual class since Aug. 5, the district updated its virtual learning schedule on Aug. 17 to increase instruction time and to prepare for a transition to in-person learning.

The district explains at its website that the new schedule aligns with schedules currently observed by Yavapai College and Valley Academy of Career and Technology Education to benefit students participating in those programs.

Clarkdale-Jerome and Cottonwood-Oak Creek school boards stated last week that their schools would not open before Sept. 14. Mingus Union and Beaver Creek school boards voted last week that their schools would continue with online education formats until further notice.

More information, call Sedona-Oak Creek at 928-204-6700. Or visit sedona.k12.az.us.