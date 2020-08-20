Community events and announcements: Aug. 20, 2020

Opening on Valley Academy governing board; Camp Verde’s Steve Pike steps down, cites time conflicts

Camp Verde residents interested in serving on the Valley Academy district governing board have until 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18 to submit a letter of interest.

Anyone interested in filling the vacancy should send a letter of interest and a resume to Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Letters and resumes can also be faxed to 928-771-3329, or emailed to Tim.carter@yavapai.us.



Candidates should include information about themselves, why they would like to be a board member, physical address and mailing address, email address, and home/work phone numbers. Candidates may also include letters of recommendation or support if they wish.

The opening on the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education governing board was created by the resignation of Steve Pike, who cited time conflicts for why he is leaving the board.

Carter will interview candidates at the Valley Academy for Career and Technology Education District office in Bridgeport on Tuesday, Sept. 22.

Carter expects to appointment the new Valley Academy board member by Thursday, Sept. 24. The appointment will be valid from that date until Dec. 31, 2022.

If you have any questions, please call Tim Carter at 928-925-6560.

Camp Verde Chamber continues to develop cyber office

Camp Verde Chamber & Business Alliance – CVCBA – continues to develop its cyber office.

The CVCBA website, campverde.biz, now has headings for business, newcomers and tourists.

Chamber President Sheri Hauser explained that the vision for the website is a local phone book directory for business.

“We are filling out the New Comer’s tab with information on emergency services, utilities, and everything you need when you come to a new town,” Hauser said. “We are gathering information to fill in the tourist page with hotels, wineries, local tours as well as links to restaurants. The tourist tab extends to all of the Verde Valley.”

Visit the chamber’s new website, campverde.biz.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, CVCBA met monthly at the Camp Verde Community Library. Until meetings again can be held at the library, the alliance will continue to build its online presence, do its ribbon cutting ceremonies and plan for the future.

Any business that wants to become a chamber member can visit the website’s contact page on campverde.biz and fill out the forms. Cost is $60 per year.

“We continue to keep the price low to encourage involvement in prospering local business,” Hauser said.

Cottonwood pool lap swims adjust for high school team

The Mingus Union High School swim program will resume practice at the City of Cottonwood’s outdoor pool Monday, Aug. 24. Practice will be held Monday through Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.

Open lap swim hours for the public will be adjusted to accommodate this practice time, and be available from 10:30 to 11 a.m., noon to 3 p.m., and 5 to 7 p.m. on weekdays.

Group exercise will continue to use the pool between 11 a.m. and noon.

Open lap swim will continue to be available on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To reserve a half-hour timeslot for lap swim or a spot in the group exercise class, call 928-639-3200 on the reservation day, after 8 a.m. Lanes and class spots are available on a first-call, first-served basis.

For information, call the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-639-3200.

COVID-19 testing at Sedona Red Rock H.S.

Saturday, Aug. 29, Spectrum Healthcare is providing free, drive-up COVID-19 testing in Sedona Red Rock High School’s parking lot, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Pre-register on Spectrum’s website, spectrumhealthcare-group.com, to expedite testing.

Specimens go to the lab the same day and patients will receive their results in about three days by phone or email.

Sedona residents can shred documents for free Sept. 11

Bring banker’s boxes of documents, to be shredded, to the Sedona Chamber Administrative Office, 45 Sunset Drive, 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 11.

Sedona residents may shred five banker boxes for free. Line up in the parking lot at the Sedona Chamber Event sign and remain in your car.

For safety reasons, this will be a contactless event. Have your items to be shred in your back seat or trunk for staff to handle.

For information, 928-204-1123.

Cottonwood blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 8

The City of Cottonwood is hosting a blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Public Safety Multi-Purpose Room, 199 S. 6th St., Cottonwood.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767), by visiting redcrossblood.org and using sponsor code cottonwoodaz, or through the Blood Donor computer and phone app.

For information, contact Amanda Wilber at awilber@cottonwoodaz.gov 928-340-2713.

Update pets’ rabies vaccinations

Take care of pets by making sure they have rabies vaccinations. In the case of dogs, it could be a lifesaver and is required before a dog license is issued.

It is important to note in cases where your pet has never been vaccinated and was exposed or bitten by a rabid animal, a 120-day quarantine is required in an approved facility at the owner’s expense, by law.

In Yavapai County, before a license is issued for any dog, the owner or a veterinarian must present proof of the vaccination by a veterinarian that documents owner information, a description of the dog, and the date a revaccination is due.

Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or through the YCSO website, ycsoaz.gov.

Resort named top luxury park in state

Verde Ranch Resort, an upscale RV and cottage resort in Camp Verde, has been named the No. 1 luxury RV park in Arizona by Outdoorsy.

Outdoorsy's criteria is based off amenities the park offers: high speed internet, clubhouse, rental facilities, laundry facilities, a workout area and pull-throughs as well as an on-site activity coordinator.

In a news release, Verde Ranch said it continues to make sure they have all precautionary measures in place to ensure the health and safety of guests and staff.

OLLI Sedona/Verde Valley online classes via Zoom

Instead of live classrooms, OLLI Sedona/Verde Valley has gone to Zoom to provide virtual classrooms. These classrooms are just as lively as the real ones.

In a new video, OLLI Members Discuss Zoom Technology, available on YouTube.com, OLLI Sedona/Verde Valley, you can see what a Zoom session looks like.

From the comfort of your own home, you can Zoom to one of the 90-plus classes and workshops offered this fall by Yavapai College OLLI – Osher Lifelong Learning Institute.

OLLI offers classes without those old bugaboos of quizzes, tests and grades. Follow your interests and curiosity as a student or facilitator now via Zoom, using smartphone, tablet or computer.

Find more videos, events and classes at yc.edu/v6/olli-sedona-verde/events.html.

Osher Lifelong Learning Institute Online offers academic, not-for-credit programs designed for adults 50 years and beyond. OLLI at Sedona/Verde Valley is a program of the Division of Lifelong Learning at Yavapai College. All lifelong learning courses, including OLLI at Sedona/Verde Valley, will be offered online for fall 2020. Registration is open.

If the opportunity is present for on campus learning, face to face classes will be added. For information about OLLI at Sedona/Verde Valley, contact Linda Shook, associate dean Sedona Center and OLLI director Sedona/Verde Valley at 928-649-4275 or ollisv@yc.edu. Or visit yc.edu/ollisedonaverde.

Arizona small business rent and mortgage relief grant

The Arizona governor’s office has partnered with Local First Arizona Foundation to launch the Arizona Small Business Rent and Mortgage Relief Grant program.

This program will distribute $10 million in grants to small businesses who have closed their doors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The partnership leverages the grant making experience and small business expertise of Local First Arizona Foundation, which has already distributed more than $2 million in grant funds to small businesses across the state of Arizona, and will support their work of putting small businesses on a path for recovery.

The grant program is now accepting applications.

Visit localfirstaz.com/azsmallbizrent for more information.

$2.4 million grant awarded to Yavapai College Student Support Services

Yavapai College has been awarded a $2,417,615 U.S. Department of Education TRIO grant to support the continuation of the Student Support Services Program at Yavapai College.

Student Support Services (SSS) assists more than 300 students annually.

SSS provides comprehensive academic support services to students who are first-generation and low-income in addition to students with disabilities.

Support includes assistance with postsecondary course selection; applying for financial aid, scholarships, and veterans’ educational benefits; direct financial assistance through Grant Aid Scholarships; and transfer planning.



Student Support Services also provides tutoring, peer mentoring, student success workshops, cultural learning enrichment, leadership development, and financial literacy education. Services are tailored to meet the individualized needs of each participant and helps them identify and follow efficient pathways to graduation with a degree or certificate at YC or transfer to a university.

For more information, visit yc.edu/trio or contact Jane Hersh, TRIO Programs Director, at jane.hersh@yc.edu or 928-776-2091.

Smithsonian poster exhibit comes to Camp Verde Library

The story of women's suffrage is a story of voting rights, of inclusion in and exclusion from the franchise, and of our civic development as a nation.

Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence, a poster exhibition from the Smithsonian, can now be seen at Camp Verde Community Library.

This exhibit celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Nineteenth Amendment and explores the complexity of the women's suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to Americans' lives today.

Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence is organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. This project received support from the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative.

The Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative, Because of Her Story, is one of the country’s most ambitious undertakings to research, collect, document display and share the compelling story of women. It will deepen our understanding of women’s contributions to the nation and the world. More information about the initiative is available at womenshistory.si.edu.

Art classes offered at Muse Gallery in Old Town

Just for the fun of it. Art classes available at the Muse Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood are now available through virtual or in-person classes.

Try wine glass painting, mandalas, or alcohol ink.

Visit the-muse-gallery.com/events or FB @OTCMuseGallery.

Also Saturdays at 3 p.m. - FB LIVE each week see a new artist in house or in their studio, talking about their art and techniques.

Verde Valley Voices resuming rehearsals Aug. 25

The Verde Valley Voices will resume rehearsals at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25 in the balcony of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on State Route 89A.

The Voices are doing the Christmas portion of Handel's Messiah this year. Practice will begin with each section meeting for an hour.

On Aug. 25, the Basses will meet at 6:30 p.m. and the Altos will meet at 7:30. The following week, Sept. 1, the Tenors will sing at 6:30 and the Sopranos at 7:30.



To register early, visit verdevalleyvoices.org for the form and more information. To register at rehearsal, volunteers will help guide you through the process.

The Voices is a non-audition community choir open to all who love to sing. Registration fee is $50 and includes your music, folder, and the practice CD.



Portions of concert attire are also provided at no additional cost. There is a scholarship fund for those who cannot afford the whole amount. Please contact the Voices through email at verdevalleyvoices .org for more information about that.

Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 8

People aligned with any political ideology are invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon Tuesday, Sept. 8, at 11:15 a.m., at the (VFW) Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St., Cottonwood.

Speaker: Ken Bennett, President/CEO Green Planet Group of Arizona. Ken served as Arizona Secretary of State from 2009 to 2015, and in the State Senate from 1999 to 2007 – the last four years as President of the Senate. He also served on the State Board of Education, including two years as President of the Board for Charter Schools and the Prescott City Council.

Green Planet Group has developed a high production, low-water, organic growing system.

Ken will be speaking about the State’s financial health (or lack thereof) with a focus on the State Retirement Funds.

Luncheon information: Doors open at 11, Lunch served at 11:15, meeting/programs begin at 11:30. Lunch includes entree, salad, dessert, coffee or iced tea. Lunch $12. No lunch charge is $5 venue fee, Sodas are $1 extra. Please RSVP by email before Friday September 4, 2020 to, MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-295-8769.

Catholic Charities Community Outreach Services

Join Catholic Charities Community Outreach Services in the Key Lime Room at Camp Verde Community Library between 10 am and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, and Tuesday, Oct. 6 to learn about veterans’ services, housing issues, mental health services, and other available community resources.



Room accommodations providing social distancing and sanitization have been implemented.



Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road just off of Montezuma Castle Highway in Camp Verde.

For more information, call us at 928-554-8380.

Calling all artists: be a part of the Cottonwood Municipal Airport’s history

The City of Cottonwood Municipal Airport is calling all local artists to submit an original design for an aeronautical compass rose. The winner will paint their compass rose on the ramp at the Airport at approximately 50 feet in diameter as part of the national air-marking program.

In addition to aesthetic appeal and creativity, the design must also incorporate the technical requirements of a usable compass rose. An airport compass rose is used to calibrate the aircraft’s magnetic compass. It is also often a unique airfield identifier found at many general-aviation airports.

Artists are encouraged to provide a design that incorporates the essence of Cottonwood. To download an informational flyer with more information including compass rose examples visit cottonwoodaz.gov/compass-rose.

Contest Rules

Eligibility: Artists must live or work in the Verde Valley. Submissions may be made by individual artists or teams. Employees of the City of Cottonwood and their families are not eligible.

Submission: Entries may be submitted as either original artwork, photos of artwork, or as digital files (EPS, JPG, or PDF are acceptable digital file formats). Entries should be accompanied by examples of previous work by artist or team.

Deadline: Entries must be received no later than noon Wednesday, Sept. 30. Hard-copy entries may be dropped off at City Hall, 827 N. Main St.

Digital entries should be sent to pio@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Judging: A committee comprised of City employees will select five finalists. These entries will be posted, and the Cottonwood community will be invited to vote for their favorite. Whichever entry receives the most community votes will paint their compass rose on the ramp at the Cottonwood Municipal Airport. The timeline for judging is as follows:

Finalists will be announced Wednesday, October 7.

Community voting will be conducted online through Wednesday, October 21.

The winner will be announced Friday, October 30.

The winning compass rose will be painted on the Airport ramp by the winning artist, with paint and supplies paid for by the City.

Prize: The winner(s) will be taken on a ride with an aviator. A dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting are slated for Friday, November 20. The winner(s) and family members will be invited to participate in the dedication ceremony conducted by the City of Cottonwood.

Email pio@cottonwoodaz.gov for more information.

Village of Oak Creek’s Northern Arizona Healthcare laboratory draw sites temporarily closed

Laboratory staff shifts will require the temporary closure of laboratory draw stations at Northern Arizona Healthcare in the Village of Oak Creek.

The closures are needed while Northern Arizona Healthcare recruits, teaches and trains additional staff. The laboratory draw station will be closed from Monday, Aug. 17 until it reopens on Monday, Sept. 14.



NAH outpatient laboratory services will be available at the Camp Verde Clinic, Verde Valley Medical Center (Sedona Campus) and at Verde Valley Medical Center’s outpatient draw station in Cottonwood.

Closures will be reviewed on an ongoing basis and if any location can be opened sooner, it will be.

Yavapai College offers one-semester or less certificate courses to help students quickly land a job

Yavapai College is offering a series of programs and classes for one semester or less that can help make students more desirable to prospective employers.

Yavapai College understands that traditional length programs aren’t for everyone, and that not every student plans to attend a four-year university. Some students want to acquire their skills and connect to the job market as quickly as possible. Yavapai College has identified courses and programs that cover 15 areas of study with high job demand in Yavapai County.

Those classes include career and technical education programs such as automotive, electrical, welding, CNC, CDL truck driving, solid works, and construction.

Business certificates are also available in bookkeeping and basic office certificate, as well as early childhood education, health certificates in EMT, nursing, care giver, and phlebotomy.

Yavapai College has several mechanisms available to keep costs affordable, including traditional scholarships, grants and payment plans as well as newly distributed funds for students as part of the federal CARES Act.

Drop-in advising is available through Friday, Aug. 21 for any student who needs help registering for classes. Drop-ins are not scheduled appointments, but are first come, first served. Call the advising department at 928-776-2106 and ask to be placed on a phone drop-in list. The first available advisor will assist you.

To learn more about the one-semester or less courses and programs, visit Yavapai College online at yc.edu/qp.

Montezuma Well needs volunteers

The National Park Service is looking for several dedicated local volunteers to help with visitor programming at Montezuma Well National Monument, 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, off Forest Service Road 618. If you have ever wanted to share your appreciation for Montezuma Well with visitors from near and far, this is your chance.

National Park Service will offer training opportunities in August with plans to reopen Montezuma Well in September.



Staff, volunteers and visitors are encouraged to wear a mask and maintain six feet of social distancing at all times. The monument’s Outlet and Swallet trails will remain closed and one-way traffic will be encouraged to facilitate social distancing.

National Park Service is looking for dedicated, local community members to contribute on a regular schedule. The position may include long periods of time standing, sitting, or walking the trail. You may be positioned inside or outside for extended periods of time. You may be asked to lift items weighing as much as 40 pounds.

National Park Service asks for a minimum four-hour weekly commitment. Positions are available from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. or from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer can apply online at nps.gov/moca/getinvolved/volunteer.htm or request an application by emailing krystina_isaac@nps.gov.

You can also pick up a paper application at Montezuma Castle National Monument or at the Camp Verde headquarters, 527 S. Main St. Ask for Whitney.



For more information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, or visit nps.gov/moca.

Yavapai County offers back-to-school checkup days in Cottonwood

Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., Community Health Center of Yavapai will offer back-to-school checkup days at 51 Brian Mickelson Parkway, Cottonwood.

Appointment times are limited. Call now for your child’s appointment, 928-639-8132.

Small grant applications available for conservation, other projects

The Verde Conservation Partner Small Grant Program offers funding for conservation, restoration, and education projects that help preserve, restore, or enhance the Verde River and its tributaries.

Verde Conservation projects include trail building and improvements, river access-point maintenance, water conservation efforts, habitat restoration and improvements for river recreation, such as boating, fishing, and birding.

The 2020 grant application cycle closes Oct. 1.

To learn more, click on the “Verde Conservation Partners” quick link at the bottom of the verderiver.org homepage.

Food boxes available at Manzanita for Verde Valley seniors

Qualifying Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older) can receive monthly food boxes through the Commodity Supplemental Food Program offered through Manzanita Outreach.

Also known as the Senior Food Box, this program assists seniors with supplemental nutrition and helps them stretch their food dollars. The box contains canned items (fruit, vegetables, meat or fish), bottled juice, shelf-stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter, and cereal.

The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Registered seniors pick up their monthly box at a Manzanita Outreach drive-thru Food Share event in Cottonwood. Homebound seniors may qualify for home delivery.

For information about the program, contact Donna at 623-694-4796.

Sedona taking applications for 2020 Citizens Academy

The City of Sedona is accepting applications to the 2020 Citizens Academy, where participants will not only receive a holistic understanding of how local government functions but also learn about how the city is tackling big, community topics like affordable housing, sustainability, traffic, and land use planning.

The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Sept. 1.

With presentations from council and each of the city departments, the academy is a free, nine-session program held from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, Sept. 16 until Nov. 4, and Thursday, Nov. 5 at City Hall.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, it is unclear if the 2020 academy will be held in a small, in-person setting of no more than 10 people or an online platform with no restrictions on the number of participants.

If held in person, participation will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Citizens who complete the academy are encouraged to participate in the Citizen Engagement Program and apply for vacancies on city boards, commissions and committees. To apply, go online to sedonaaz.gov/citizensacademy.

Responses to the question on the application about which experience is preferred – in person or online – will help determine the academy’s format.

For more information, contact Sedona Communications and Public Relations Manager Lauren Browne at 928-203-5068 or lbrowne@sedonaaz.gov.

COVID-19 testing resumes at Spectrum

Spectrum Healthcare is resuming Saturday COVID-19 drive-through nasal or throat swab testing.

Testing will take place at Spectrum’s Cottonwood facility, 651 W. Mingus Ave., also in Prescott at 990 Willow Creek Road.

Testing is from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays in August.

Pre-register at spectrumhealthcare-group.org, or make an appointment with a provider for antibody testing.

Sidewalk repairs along Main St., north of Old Town

The City of Cottonwood has announced that its North Main Street Sidewalk Improvements project is expected to last for several weeks.

Construction will take place Mondays through Thursdays between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

This project involves curb, gutter and sidewalk work along the north side of Main Street from Cactus Street to the existing sidewalk, just west of North Willard Road, near the city’s boundary with Clarkdale.

Traffic in the area will be affected by construction efforts. Parking will not be permitted around the work sites. There may be a need for temporary lane or road closures as equipment or materials move in and out of the site.

If you must park in the area, park safely and legally outside of those limits.

Residences and businesses along the north side of Main Street within this project corridor will experience periods where there is no vehicular access to driveways. Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Motorists and pedestrians should follow all posted signs.

Questions should be directed to Martin Smith at 928-340-2773 or msmith@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Reading program suspends ESL

Camp Verde Adult Reading Program has announced that it cannot restart its ESL program at this time.

“Like everyone else, we suffered some setbacks and downtime over the last six months,” said Von Hatch, CVARP director. “But we are open to assist people looking to earn that GED.”

GED work is mostly online, which means students can do their work when it is a good time for them. Individual tutoring is available by appointment. CVARP have a limited number of spaces available, so time is of the essence.

To sign up for the GED program or to learn more, call 928-554-8398.

Masks required on Cottonwood Area Transit Green Line

Cottonwood Area Transit has resumed service on the Green Line route. The route starts at 6:45 a.m. from the Cottonwood Public Library.

To download the Green Line route and schedule visit the City of Cottonwood’s website, cottonwoodaz.gov.

For the safety and protection of our drivers and other riders, there is a limit of 10 riders on all buses, and riders are required to wear face coverings on CAT and Verde Lynx buses.

Changes and updates will be posted to the CAT and the city’s main Facebook pages. Contact the city with questions or comments at 928-634-2287 or cat@cottonwoodaz.gov.

Since July 19, the city has required face coverings on all CAT and Verde Lynx buses.

Clarkdale Rocks, Gem & Mineral Show

The next semi-annual Clarkdale Rocks, Gem & Mineral Show and Sale is set to take place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 25-27.

The Mingus Gem & Mineral Club will host the event at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse Auditorium, 19 N. Ninth St.

Hours Sept. 25-26 are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sept. 27. Admission is free.

Dealers, wire-wrapping and geode-splitting demonstrations, agates, fossils, gems, beads, findings, cabochons, crystals, geodes, rock slabs, tumble-polished minerals, handcrafted jewelry, carvings and unique gift items will be available.

There will be a kids corner, with free mineral specimens for children 12 and younger. Children can also play the spin-n-win wheel. Get your mineral specimens identified while experiencing great family fun for everyone from youths to seniors.

Daily raffles will be held for a chance to win one of many beautiful prizes to be offered throughout the show.

Contact Bill Hedglin for information at billkarin3@q.com or 928-634-0269 or Mike Kavanagh at kavanagh1368@yahoo.com or 928-451-9193. Also, visit the club website for information at mingusgem.club.

Back-to-school immunizations

To protect children against serious vaccine preventable diseases, Arizona school immunization law requires them to receive immunizations before entry to child care and school.



Yavapai County Community Health Services will provide back-to-school vaccinations for all students who require immunizations for the upcoming school year.

Parents will need to bring their children's shot records and check with their doctor to make sure the records are up to date. To learn more about immunization requirements in Arizona, visit education.azgovernor.gov/edu/arizona-school-immunization-requirements

Unlike previous years, YCCHS will not be able to provide walk-up services because of efforts to maintain proper social distancing in waiting rooms. But appointments can be scheduled.

It is recommended that families make appointments early as appointment times have been extended to mitigate the number of patients in waiting rooms at any given time.

For uninsured children, there is an administration fee of $20 per child receiving vaccines. Administration fees can be waived under certain circumstances. Please call 928-771-3122 for the Prescott area and 928-639-8130 for the Verde Valley area to schedule an appointment or for more information.

YCCHS will bill for insurance. Parental consent is required to administer the shots to children under the age of 18.

Camp Verde to participate in national school breakfast/lunch program

Camp Verde Unified School District and will offer healthy meals every school day through the national school breakfast/lunch program.

Breakfast will cost $1.60, lunch $2.95. Your children may qualify for free or reduced-price meals. Reduced-price meals cost $.30 for breakfast and $.40 for lunch.

Qualifications for children to receive free or reduced price meals include: belonging to a household whose income is at or below the Federal Income Eligibility Guidelines, belonging to a household that receives public assistance, or if the child is homeless, migrant, runaway, foster, or participates in a Head Start or Even Start pre-kindergarten program.

For more information or to request an application, call Jodi Young 928-567-8025 or e-mail jyoung@campverdeschools.org.

Donate blood during COVID-19 pandemic

Giving blood has always meant saving lives. In these times, though, when life seems uncertain, giving is more important than ever. That’s because people who need blood – for example, cancer patients, accident survivors and those with certain types of anemia – haven’t stopped needing it during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, someone needs blood every two seconds. The state of Arizona needs 600 donations per day to match that need.

“We have several people in town who are only alive because there are blood donors,” said Kim Angelo, senior purchasing specialist at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Flagstaff Medical Center.

Angelo explained that the pandemic has made it more difficult for the hospital to get enough blood donations. There are fewer donors, fewer beds and fewer appointments, as well as the need to keep people six feet apart while wearing masks. Many blood drives throughout the state were canceled.

For more information about donating blood, please contact Kim Angelo at 928-214-3970 or Vitalant at 877-258-4825.

Sedona library closed; services available online

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sedona Public Library will remain closed until further notice.

While the library is closed, you can access its digital collections from your tablet, smartphone, or computer for free. All you need is your library card and PIN.

If you don't have a library card, you can apply for an online card that gives you access to digital materials.

Visit sedonalibrary.org for updates and for online services.

Medication drop box at Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde campus

In a joint effort with MATFORCE and the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, Northern Arizona Healthcare’s Camp Verde Campus has installed a medication drop box for the community to dispose of expired or unneeded prescription medications.

The drop box is available to the public from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1298 Finnie Flat Road, Camp Verde.

Verde Valley Farmers’ Market requires appropriate face masks

The Verde Valley Farmers Market requires face coverings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Updated market rules for safety include:

-The market will have only one entrance and exit that will be clearly marked. The entry will be staffed by an individual who will limit customers in the market area to no more than 20 customers at a time. Customers will be asked to wait in an orderly line outside the market at appropriate social distances.

-Customer precautions will be posted at the market entrance.

-Customers will be required to wear a mask.

-Customers will be required to sanitize their hands/gloves with provided hand sanitizer before entering the market.

-Vendor tables will be separated by at least six feet.

-The market will have a hand wash stations with jugs, basins, soap, single-use paper towels, a trash bin, hand sanitizer and spray bleach for sanitizing.

-No vendor sampling of food or sale/consumption of food will be allowed at the market.

-Pets, with the exception of service animals, will not be allowed.

People who manage the market’s entrance and exit are volunteers, and they are also following these guidelines. Verde Valley Farmers’ Market is aware of the observations and speculations regarding this situation and will appreciate the same kind and considerate treatment that our valued customers will receive from all vendors and volunteers who make the market possible.

MVD reminder: Offices still limited to appointments only

Throughout this public health situation, Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division offices have remained open, but appointments are required.



Appointments are available for customers who need to get their driver license for the first time as well as first-time vehicle registrations.

Most other services are available online through secure, personal accounts at azmvdnow.gov or through ServiceArizona.com.

Scheduling an appointment must be done through the MVD statewide customer service phone line at 602-712-2700 during normal weekday business hours. Because call volume is typically very high, and phone-in transactions take more time than in-person services, customers are likely to experience waits of 30 minutes or more when calling in. MVD apologizes for the inconvenience while services are modified to meet social distancing and other pandemic safety protocols.

MVD encourages customers to use online services whenever possible for convenience and to reduce both the phone traffic on the statewide line and potential customer traffic at physical locations.

Most Authorized Third Party offices are open, many of which can provide the full range of MVD services. For information on hours, locations and services, visit azdot.gov.



Customers whose driver license expires between March and September of this year have automatically had that date extended by six months. No office visit is needed until the new date. This extended expiration date is updated in the MVD customer’s motor vehicle record.

MVD has also begun a new process of providing items such as registration tabs, license plates, titles and other documents to customers. Plates and tabs are sent to the customer through the U.S. Postal Service while titles and most other documents are recorded electronically on each customer’s online MVD account, which customers can securely access through azmvdnow.gov.

AZALR Bikefest coming to Cottonwood Oct. 16-18

The American Legion Riders Post 25 will host the 2020 AZALR Bikefest Oct. 16-18. More than 200 riders from around the state are expected to come to Cottonwood for the fundraiser.

The majority of the funds will be going to the two causes, Legion Boys and Girls Camp and the ALR National Legacy Fund, which enables continuing education to the children of fallen and disabled Veterans. Vendors are also needed.

The American Legion is asking for any donations whether monetary, services or products.

Loven Family run, walk rescheduled for Sept. 12

Because of coronavirus concerns, this year’s Loven Family Run & Walk has been rescheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 at Riverfront Park in Cottonwood. Current registrations will be transferred to the September run. Updated event and course information will be sent out as soon as possible.

The Loven Family Run & Walk is a fundraising event supporting patients of Valley View Care and EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine. Funds raised directly benefit those receiving care through these services. Information regarding the event is available at lovenfamilyrun.com.

For more information on COVID-19 and how to prevent spread, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Arizona Department of Health Services web sites.