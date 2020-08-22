Letter: State benchmarks do not currently indicate a full return to in-person learning

Editor:

Thursday, it was reported that two Arizona counties, Yavapai and Apache, had met Arizona Department of Health Services benchmarks for re-opening schools and could begin “hybrid” teaching.

The benchmarks for hybrid learning do not suggest a full return to in-person learning. These benchmarks currently indicate “moderate” community spread of COVID-19 related to cases per 100,000, percent positivity, and COVID-like hospital visits.

I want to reiterate the position of the Mingus Union Governing Board and administrative team: we are committed to the desire to meet “minimal spread” metrics in all three categories before considering a return to in-person learning. When such metrics are met, the district may implement a two-week transition period to facilitate the shift from distance learning to in-person. The board and administration continue to monitor community-level data and work with Yavapai Community Health Services as well.

The benchmarks do not currently indicate a full return to in-person learning and as such we will not be considering hybrid or traditional in-person learning at this time.

Please be advised that the ADHS dashboard will display moderate community spread with a “green” data point, but in our case green does not mean “go.”

The entire Mingus Board and staff wish for a safe and timely return to in-person learning. We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact my office at (928) 634-8640.

Mike Westcott

Superintendent

Mingus Union High School