Letter: State benchmarks do not currently indicate a full return to in-person learning
Editor:
Thursday, it was reported that two Arizona counties, Yavapai and Apache, had met Arizona Department of Health Services benchmarks for re-opening schools and could begin “hybrid” teaching.
The benchmarks for hybrid learning do not suggest a full return to in-person learning. These benchmarks currently indicate “moderate” community spread of COVID-19 related to cases per 100,000, percent positivity, and COVID-like hospital visits.
I want to reiterate the position of the Mingus Union Governing Board and administrative team: we are committed to the desire to meet “minimal spread” metrics in all three categories before considering a return to in-person learning. When such metrics are met, the district may implement a two-week transition period to facilitate the shift from distance learning to in-person. The board and administration continue to monitor community-level data and work with Yavapai Community Health Services as well.
The benchmarks do not currently indicate a full return to in-person learning and as such we will not be considering hybrid or traditional in-person learning at this time.
Please be advised that the ADHS dashboard will display moderate community spread with a “green” data point, but in our case green does not mean “go.”
The entire Mingus Board and staff wish for a safe and timely return to in-person learning. We will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact my office at (928) 634-8640.
Mike Westcott
Superintendent
Mingus Union High School
- Commentary: Yavapai County needs to put brakes on Verde Connect
- County agrees to settlement in Sedona spiritual center lawsuit
- Verde Village man reported missing
- PANT investigation results in four arrests on meth, heroin charges
- No monsoon for you, Verde Valley
- Police: Man broke into home and sexually assaulted, tried to suffocate woman
- Cliff collapse reveals 313-million-year-old fossil footprints in Grand Canyon
- Cottonwood store unlikely to be one of Dunkin’ closures
- Sedona Chamber CEO leaving position
- Spring Creek Ranch seeks annexation into Cottonwood
- Commentary: Yavapai County needs to put brakes on Verde Connect
- Downward trend of Arizona COVID-19 cases continues
- County agrees to settlement in Sedona spiritual center lawsuit
- Arizona COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb: 12.6%
- Sewage spilled into Oak Creek in south Sedona
- Verde Village man reported missing
- Obituary: Angelo Matthew Catalano
- PANT investigation results in four arrests on meth, heroin charges
- No monsoon for you, Verde Valley
- Police: Man broke into home and sexually assaulted, tried to suffocate woman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: