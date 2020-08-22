Obituary: Cristy Linn Valenzuela 1963-2020

Cristy Linn Valenzuela of Clarkdale, Arizona, was born March 17, 1963 in Salina, Kansas. She was called home to Heaven August 14th, 2020 with her loving family by her side after a long struggle with cancer.

Cristy was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church and confirmed at Christ The King Lutheran in Salina Kansas. She was active in church, school and 4H.





Cristy married Anthony Valenzuela October 23, 1993 in Clarkdale. Their marriage was blessed with six children. Throughout their marriage they fostered seventeen children. Both were highly active at Faith Lutheran Church in Cottonwood. Cristy was a caring, loving wife and wonderful mom to her family.



Cristy was employed by the Clarkdale Jerome School for the past eleven years. For eight years as a teacher’s aide for the kindergarten classes and three years as the school librarian. She touched many lives.

Cristy loved to garden and had quite the green thumb. She had a love for animals as well.





She is survived by her husband, Anthony and their children, Anthony (AJ), Emily, Bryan, Henry, Marcos, Josey; and her parents, Ronald and Mary Jane Blasé. Proceeding her in death, her sister, Teresa Douthit.



A service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Faith Lutheran Church, 2021 E. Fir St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Due to limited seating, please RSVP by calling (928) 634-7876. Arrangements entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home.



Information provided by survivors.