OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 22
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Cristy Linn Valenzuela 1963-2020

Cristy Linn Valenzuela

Cristy Linn Valenzuela

Originally Published: August 22, 2020 7:35 a.m.

Cristy Linn Valenzuela of Clarkdale, Arizona, was born March 17, 1963 in Salina, Kansas. She was called home to Heaven August 14th, 2020 with her loving family by her side after a long struggle with cancer.

Cristy was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church and confirmed at Christ The King Lutheran in Salina Kansas. She was active in church, school and 4H.

Cristy married Anthony Valenzuela October 23, 1993 in Clarkdale. Their marriage was blessed with six children. Throughout their marriage they fostered seventeen children. Both were highly active at Faith Lutheran Church in Cottonwood. Cristy was a caring, loving wife and wonderful mom to her family.

Cristy was employed by the Clarkdale Jerome School for the past eleven years. For eight years as a teacher’s aide for the kindergarten classes and three years as the school librarian. She touched many lives.

Cristy loved to garden and had quite the green thumb. She had a love for animals as well.

She is survived by her husband, Anthony and their children, Anthony (AJ), Emily, Bryan, Henry, Marcos, Josey; and her parents, Ronald and Mary Jane Blasé. Proceeding her in death, her sister, Teresa Douthit.

A service will be held on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Faith Lutheran Church, 2021 E. Fir St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Due to limited seating, please RSVP by calling (928) 634-7876. Arrangements entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Tamra Schramel Shadoan, 1963-2020
Obituary: Geraldine Mary Hirschkorn 1934-2020
Obituary: Sally Fay Dean Fitch 1939-2017
Obituary: Michelle Speed 1963-2020
Obituary: Martie Cathcart 1944 - 2020

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News