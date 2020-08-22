Obituary: Daniel P. Martin 1949-2020

Daniel P. Martin, 71 years of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away August 12, 2020 at his home. Born March 10, 1949 in San Diego, California.

He served in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam era. He retired from an active career in law enforcement, serving various agencies in Yavapai County.

Survived by his wife of 35 years, Sandy; his daughters, Melanie (Jill), and Kristie (Chuck); his sons, Steven (Michelle), and Justin (Kelly) and five grandchildren, Taylor (Jimmie),Travis, Ashlie (Andrew), Alden and Jaydan. Preceded in death by his grandson, Tristin.

Family requests donations be made in his memory to a charity of choice. Will miss you Papawoo!! Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.