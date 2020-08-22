OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Aug. 22
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Donald E. O’Toole 1935 - 2020

Donald E. O’Toole

Donald E. O’Toole

Originally Published: August 22, 2020 7:34 a.m.

Donald E. O’Toole, beloved husband, father and brother, passed away peacefully in his home in Camp Verde, Arizona on July 21, 2020 at 2:30 am. He was nearly 85.

He was born August 12, 1935 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Don was a Staff Sergeant in the Air Force, Airways & Air Communications Service. He was in the Drum and Bugle Corp at Scott Air Force Base. (Jetnotes). Played the Bugle and Trumpet.

He studied at several Colleges and Universities and received a MS degree in Management.

Donald is survived by his wife, Ellen Lois; his 3 children, Sandra, Timothy, Grace; and his sister Donna. Don had 10 Grandchildren, Leroy, Sandy Lee, Daisy Lee, Ian, Leah, Kara, Alexander, Ireland, Sienna and Hunter, seven great grandchildren; Dominic, Isabella, Anthony, Allysa, Alexis, JC & Violet.

Information provided by survivors.

Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Robert Elias Parman 1934-2019
Obituary: Gary Lee Seiple 1938-2018
Obituary: Donna Jean Lewis 1935-2020
Obituary: Donald George Frasca 1948-2018
Obituary: Robert Widener

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News