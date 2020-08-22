Obituary: Elinor Slagan 1934-2020

Elinor “Lee” Slagan Born: August 7, 1934, Waltham, Mass., Died: August 7, 2020.



Elinor “Lee” Slagan of Sedona died at Haven Health of Sedona (formerly Kachina).

Lee worked in the activities department of Kachina for many years, retiring in 2007.





She is survived by her brothers, Richard McCully of Northwood, New Hampshire and Donald McCully of Sarasota, Florida.





A private memorial service will be held via zoom by the Sedona Congregation of Jehovah’ Witnesses on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 1 p.m.



Westcott Funeral Home, Cottonwood, handled the arrangements.



Information provided by survivors.