Sat, Aug. 22
Obituary: Elizabeth J. Gordon 1946-2020

Elizabeth J. Gordon

Elizabeth J. Gordon

Originally Published: August 22, 2020 7:30 a.m.

Long time Flagstaff and Sedona resident, Elizabeth J. “Bee” Gordon, born 08/16/46, died of natural causes on 08/03/20. She owned and operated the Horse Mesa Ranch in the Village of Oak Creek.

She is survived by Melqui Morales, long time, devoted partner at the ranch and brothers, Edward J. “Ned” Britt of Cupertino, Calif. and Martin S. Britt of Camp Verde, Ariz.

Final arrangements by Wescott Funeral Home in Cottonwood.

Information provided by survivors.

