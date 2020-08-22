OFFERS
Sat, Aug. 22
Obituary: Guy William Savage 1970 - 2020

Originally Published: August 22, 2020 7:15 a.m.

Guy William Savage of Camp Verde, Arizona, was born January 25, 1970 in Nogales, Arizona and died July 13, 2020 in Village of Oak Creek, Arizona.

Heritage Memory Mortuary, of Prescott, Arizona is handling the final arrangements.

