Sat, Aug. 22
Weather  86.0° weather icon
Obituary: Joshua William Edward 1976 - 2020

Originally Published: August 22, 2020 7:13 a.m.

Joshua William Edwards, age 44, a former resident of Camp Verde, Arizona, was born July 17, 1976 in Phoenix, Arizona and passed away August 8, 2020 in Winona, Arizona.

Arrangements are entrusted to Norvel Owens Mortuary of Flagstaff, Arizona.

