Obituary: Joshua William Edward 1976 - 2020
Originally Published: August 22, 2020 7:13 a.m.
Joshua William Edwards, age 44, a former resident of Camp Verde, Arizona, was born July 17, 1976 in Phoenix, Arizona and passed away August 8, 2020 in Winona, Arizona.
Arrangements are entrusted to Norvel Owens Mortuary of Flagstaff, Arizona.
Most Read
- Commentary: Yavapai County needs to put brakes on Verde Connect
- County agrees to settlement in Sedona spiritual center lawsuit
- Verde Village man reported missing
- PANT investigation results in four arrests on meth, heroin charges
- No monsoon for you, Verde Valley
- Police: Man broke into home and sexually assaulted, tried to suffocate woman
- Cliff collapse reveals 313-million-year-old fossil footprints in Grand Canyon
- Cottonwood store unlikely to be one of Dunkin’ closures
- Sedona Chamber CEO leaving position
- Spring Creek Ranch seeks annexation into Cottonwood
- Commentary: Yavapai County needs to put brakes on Verde Connect
- Downward trend of Arizona COVID-19 cases continues
- County agrees to settlement in Sedona spiritual center lawsuit
- Arizona COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb: 12.6%
- Sewage spilled into Oak Creek in south Sedona
- Verde Village man reported missing
- Obituary: Angelo Matthew Catalano
- PANT investigation results in four arrests on meth, heroin charges
- No monsoon for you, Verde Valley
- Police: Man broke into home and sexually assaulted, tried to suffocate woman
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: