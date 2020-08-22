Obituary: Norma Berman

Norma (Aaron) Berman, 82, of Elizabethtown, Penn., born May 8, 1938, in New York City, New York, died peacefully at home Saturday, August 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.



Norma was raised in the Bronx and received her nursing degree from Mount Sinai.

She worked in maternity, labor and delivery, elementary school and family practice nursing and as a product specialist for Proctor and Gamble.

She found great joy teaching childbirth classes and her career culminated as Director of Student Health Care Services at Penn State University, Ogontz campus.

In 1989 she received the Chief Ogontz Award, “In recognition for dedication, inspiration, educational ideas, active participation and outstanding contribution to student life at the Ogontz campus.”



After retiring, she moved to Cottonwood Arizona, where she was a participant and facilitator with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI), a volunteer with the Cottonwood Old Town Mission and a member of the local Jewish community.





She moved back to the east coast in 2019 to live with her daughter and family and spend time with her grandchildren, who she dearly loved.

In her free time, Norma enjoyed traveling, reading, knitting, and playing board games.

She was an amazing Scrabble player. She appreciated the culture, art and history of the east, and the sun and landscape of the west.

She made lifelong friends from coast to coast.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Ida Goldstein, her father, Abraham Joseph Aaron, and her sister, Esther Esbin. Surviving are: her son, Andrew “A.B.” Berman (Natalie) of Clarkdale; her daughter, Amy Frederick (Ronald) of Elizabethtown, Penn. and three grandchildren, Rosalee (Tom) Loughran of Lebanon, Penn (and great-granddaughter, Emma Loughran); Matthew Frederick of Leola, Penn. and Amanda Frederick of Elizabethtown,Penn.



Donations may be made to the Cottonwood Old Town Mission, 116 E. Pinal St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. (928) 634-7869.

An online memorial service will be shared with family.

At Norma’s request, her body will be donated to science and then cremated, with her remains interred at Roosevelt Memorial Park in Trevose, Penn.



Information provided by survivors.